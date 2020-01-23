Hip Replacement Implants Market- Rise in Demand for Hip Replacement Procedures and Increase in Government Expenditure for the Advancement of Health Care Drive the Market

Global demand for hip replacement is increasing, primarily due to a rise in clinical education among patients, increase in demand among the geriatric population, and rise in the prevalence of obesity and arthritis. The U.S. has witnessed a significant rise in demand for new hip surgeries from 89,919 surgeries in 2004 to 122,154 in 2015. Advancements in minimally invasive surgeries and 3D printing have fueled the global hip replacement market.

The global hip replacement implants market was valued at approximately US$ 7.0 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 3.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach a value of approximately US$ 9.0 Bn by 2026. The global hip replacement implants market is driven by a rise in demand for hip replacement procedures, increase in government expenditure for the advancement of health care, rise in the incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, and increase in the prevalence of hip-related disorders. Furthermore, the global demand for hip replacement is increasing primarily due to a rise in clinical education among patients, increase in demand for hip replacement implants from the geriatric population, and rise in the prevalence of obesity and arthritis. Demand for new hip surgeries has significantly increased in the U.S. from 89,919 surgeries in 2004 to 122,154 in 2015.

The global hip replacement implants market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, material, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hip replacement implants market.

The incidence of accidental injuries and hip fractures has increased significantly in the last decade. Over 340,000 hip implant procedures are performed in the U.S. and 600,000 are performed globally each year. This includes several patients aged between 40 and 50, who are focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Increase in the number of hip-related accidents and other hip bone disorders, such as joint pain, instability in the hip joint, bone loss, and infection, are anticipated to boost the global hip replacement market during the forecast period.

