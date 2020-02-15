Hip Reconstruction Devices Market is Anticipated to Take the Second Spot on the Growth Stand with with an Expected CAGR of 5.90% over 2017 to 2022

Global Hip Reconstruction Devices Market: Snapshot

With ever-rising geriatric population, the market for hip reconstruction devices has gained an impetus across the world. The increasing incidence of hip injuries and fractures, osteoarthritis, and wearing down of joints over time in aged people has fueled the need to reconstruct their hip joints, which is reflecting significantly over the demand for hip reconstruction devices. The overall opportunity in the global market for hip reconstruction devices was worth US$5.68 bn in 2016. Going forward, the technological advancements in these devices are anticipated to continue propelling this market over the next few years, bringing in exceptional growth.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hip-reconstruction-devices-market.html

Primary Cemented Hip Replacement Devices to Register Strong Growth

On a wider level, the global market for hip reconstruction devices is assessed on the basis of the product, indication, and the end user. Revision hip replacement device, primary cemented hip replacement device, partial hip replacement device, primary cementless hip replacement device, and hip resurfacing device are the key products available in this market. Among these, the demand for primary cemented hip replacement devices is relatively higher. Over the forthcoming years, this demand is likely to increase substantially, adding US$126.6 mn per annum in revenues over the period from 2017 to 2022.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10307

By indication, the worldwide market is bifurcated into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and trauma. Elderly people, suffering from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, are the main consumers of hip reconstruction devices across the world. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and orthopedic clinics have surfaced as the main end users of hip reconstruction devices. The demand for these devices will be comparatively higher from hospitals in the years to come.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10307

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com