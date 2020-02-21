Hip and Knee Replacement Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4219757#ixzz5jXMjIFDm

This report focuses on Hip and Knee Replacement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hip and Knee Replacement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Wright Medical Group

Corin Group

Exactech, Inc.

DJO Global

Waldemar Link

Mindray

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Segment by Type

Total Hip Systems

Partial Hip Systems

Revision Hip Systems

Total Knee Systems

Partial Knee Systems

Revision Knee Systems

Segment by Application

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Table Of Contents:

1 Hip and Knee Replacement Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hip and Knee Replacement 1

1.2 Hip and Knee Replacement Segment by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2018 and 2025) 2

1.2.2 Total Hip Systems 5

1.2.3 Partial Hip Systems 5

1.2.4 Revision Hip Systems 6

1.2.5 Total Knee Systems 6

1.2.6 Partial Knee Systems 7

1.2.7 Revision Knee Systems 7

1.3 Hip and Knee Replacement Segment by Applications 8

1.3.1 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Sales Comparison by Applications (2018 and 2025) 8

1.3.2 Hip Replacement 10

1.3.3 Knee Replacement 11

1.4 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market by Regions 11

1.4.1 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market Size by Regions 12

1.4.2 North America Hip and Knee Replacement Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.4.3 Europe Hip and Knee Replacement Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Hip and Knee Replacement Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 14

1.4.5 South America Hip and Knee Replacement Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 15

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Hip and Knee Replacement Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 16

1.5 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market Size 17

1.5.1 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Revenue (2013-2025) 17

1.5.2 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Sales (2013-2025) 18

2 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market Competition by Manufacturers 20

2.1 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 20

2.2 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 22

2.3 Global Hip and Knee Replacement Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 24

2.4 Manufacturers Hip and Knee Replacement Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Types 25

2.5 Hip and Knee Replacement Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27

2.5.1 Hip and Knee Replacement Market Concentration Rate 27

2.5.2 Hip and Knee Replacement Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 28

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

….

6 Analysis of Hip and Knee Replacement Industry Key Manufacturers 49

6.1 Zimmer Biomet 49

6.1.1 Company Profile 49

6.1.2 Product Information 50

6.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 50

6.2 Johnson & Johnson 51

6.2.1 Company Profile 51

6.2.2 Product Information 52

6.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 52

6.3 Stryker Corporation 53

6.3.1 Company Profile 53

6.3.2 Product Information 54

6.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 54

6.4 Smith & Nephew 55

6.4.1 Company Profile 55

6.4.2 Product Information 56

6.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 56

6.5 B. Braun 57

6.5.1 Company Profile 57

6.5.2 Product Information 58

6.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 58

Continued…….

