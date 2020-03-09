Hinged Lid Tins Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Hinged Lid Tins Market: An Overview

Hinged tin lids are small containers with a reclosable lid, which are used for storage as well as decorative applications. These tins possess barrier properties and help enhance the shelf life of packaged products.

Hinged lid tins are considered to be viable packaging solutions for the packaging of dry goods for a longer period. As hinged lid tins are made of metal, they offer up to 100% protection from moisture as well as water vapors, which aids in preserving the quality of packaged contents. The sturdy structure and high tensile strength possessed by hinged lid tins protects the package from external shocks and tremors. A hinged lid imparts functionality to a conventional tin container.

Hinged Lid Tins Market: Dynamics

The ergonomic and consumer friendly format of hinged lid tins is among the key factors driving the global hinged lid tins market. Consumers prefer tin packaged goods as metal packaging adds a premium feel and aesthetic appeal to the package. Moreover, hinged lid tins can provide ease of printing, which enables manufacturers to build their brand image among consumers. Other decorations, such as embossing, 3D printing, etc., can also be done on the hinged lid tin surface to enhance its visibility on shelves. These factors are expected to boost the sales of hinged lid tins across the globe.

Furthermore, hinged lid tins are reusable, as well as up to 100% recyclable, which makes them an eco-friendly substitute for single-use plastic containers. The surging demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to fuel the demand for hinged lid tins during the forecast period. Storing cigars and cigarettes in hinged lid tins is observed as a key trend in the countries of North America & Western Europe, which is expected to create remunerative growth opportunities for the hinged lid tins market in the region.

However, the shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging solutions for the packaging of dry goods in particular, is likely to limit the growth of hinged lid tin market. Moreover, the availability of other alternatives, such as cardboard boxes, glass containers, etc., is likely to hamper the demand for hinged lid tins in the coming years.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9332

Hinged Lid Tins Market: Segmentation

Globally, the hinged lid tins market has been segmented by material, capacity, and applications.

On the basis of material, the global hinged lid tins market has been segmented as follows:

Tin

Steel

Aluminum

On the basis of capacity, the global hinged lid tins market has been segmented as follows:

Up to 150 ml

150 ml – 300 ml

300 ml – 450 ml

450 ml – 600 ml

Above 600 ml

On the basis of applications, the global hinged lid tins market has been segmented as follows:

Food packaging tins Chocolate tins Spices & condiments Coffee tins

Gifts and promotional tins Decorative tins Stationery case

Tobacco

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Hinged Lid Tins Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the hinged lid tins market has been divided into seven key regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. The usage of hinged lid tins for gifting purposes, as well as for the storage of candies and confectionery, is expected to create high demand for hinged lid tins in the countries of Europe. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit rewarding growth opportunities for the hinged lid tins market, which can be attributed to the rising penetration of the retail sector, along with emerging demand for customized tin containers for decorative purposes.

Hinged Lid Tins Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global hinged lid tins market are Tin King Manufacturing Co. Ltd., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Allstate Can Corporation, Tin-Pac Promotional Packaging, and TinWerks Packaging Co. Several local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the growth of the global hinged lid tins market during the next few years.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global hinged lid tins market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with hinged lid tins market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on hinged lid tins market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9332

Report Highlights: