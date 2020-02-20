Higher Education Financial and HRM Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Higher Education Financial and HRM market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Higher Education Financial and HRM market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The financial and HRM software solutions act as a data source that collects and provides raw data for analysis. With a significant focus on the learning outcomes, several colleges and universities are using analytical tools to gain deep insights into the performance of the faculty and staff. Therefore, the rising demand for learning analytics will also increase the software requirements in the educational institutions. For instance, Workday offers Workday Big Data Analytics, which has pre-built analytic templates to help higher education HR and finance departments to address key business issues related to workforce planning, retention, pay-for-performance, payroll cost analysis, compensation, and other pertinent HR functions.

Growing digitization in education has led to the implementation of advanced technological learning methods such as interactive whiteboards and 3-D printing to increase student interactivity and knowledge retention. The educational institutions are spending more on the collaboration, assessment, and ERP systems in their delivery methods. This has prompted several vendors worldwide to invest in the educational software for content creation and management and for providing instructional support to educators. The surging adoption of this software will boost the market for financial and HRM software during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Ellucian

Oracle

SAP

Workday

IBM

Unit4

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial Management Software

HRM Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

