Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Higher Education Active Learning Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Higher Education Active Learning Platform market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Educational technology is a means to enrich the learning experience. To that end, digital classrooms make use of advanced technological learning aids (such as interactive whiteboards and 3D printing) to boost student interactivity and to enhance knowledge retention. As a result, educational institutions have increased their budgets to include more collaboration, assessment, and enterprise resource planning systems in their delivery methods.

The adoption of active learning strategies in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The introduction of innovative teaching pedagogies resulted in a major paradigm shift in the delivery of education. Educational institutions have started focusing on adopting effective learning strategies to enhance STEM education. Active learning allows teachers to have access to tools, which help create inquiry-based learning interfaces and assist students in enhancing their inquiry skills and enabling them to leverage the knowledge base. Additionally, active learning also faciltates instructors to change language settings, incorporate concept mappers, and operationalize theoretical concepts, which will drive its adoption among schools and colleges.

North America is the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) program and the increasing technological investments in higher education institutions in the US, will fuel the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the intensifying competition among higher education institutions will induce administrators to improve the quality of education, which will also drive the demand for active learning platforms.

