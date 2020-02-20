High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission technology is a crucial technology holding potential to disrupt the power transmission landscape of the world. This technology is at the forefront of the emerging “smart grid” revolution and has emerged as an economically-viable solution for bulk and long-distance power transmission. Various countries are adopting HVDC, due to its cutting-edge features over HVAC, such as long-distance transmission, asynchronous transmission, ease in controlling the active power link, the possibility of bulk power transmission, and low loss (typically 30-50% less transmission loss than comparable alternating current overhead lines) in the transmission of power.
The demand for HVDC transmission systems is estimated to increase in the coming years since they are the optimal solution for long distance transmission. The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need for developing a diverse portfolio of energy generation mix. Additionally, it has also resulted in the supply of high voltage power through long transmission lines. In HVAC, the system can limit large voltage transfer due to its reactive power flow, whereas in HVDC, there is no limitation on large voltage transmission through cables. This makes it an optimal solution for transmitting large voltage over a long distance.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ABB
GE Grid Solutions
Siemens
Nexans
NKT
Toshiba
NR Electric
Prysmian Group
American Semiconductor
TransGrid Solutions
ATCO Electric
LSIS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Submarine HVDC Transmission System
HVDC Overhead Transmission System
HVDC Underground Transmission System
Market segment by Application, split into
Underground / Underwater Power Transmission
Asynchronous Grid Interconnection
Off-Shore Power Transmission
Multi Terminal (HVDC Networked Grids)
Island Connections
Off-Shore Wind Farms
Urban In-feed
Others
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
