High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission technology is a crucial technology holding potential to disrupt the power transmission landscape of the world. This technology is at the forefront of the emerging “smart grid” revolution and has emerged as an economically-viable solution for bulk and long-distance power transmission. Various countries are adopting HVDC, due to its cutting-edge features over HVAC, such as long-distance transmission, asynchronous transmission, ease in controlling the active power link, the possibility of bulk power transmission, and low loss (typically 30-50% less transmission loss than comparable alternating current overhead lines) in the transmission of power.

The demand for HVDC transmission systems is estimated to increase in the coming years since they are the optimal solution for long distance transmission. The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need for developing a diverse portfolio of energy generation mix. Additionally, it has also resulted in the supply of high voltage power through long transmission lines. In HVAC, the system can limit large voltage transfer due to its reactive power flow, whereas in HVDC, there is no limitation on large voltage transmission through cables. This makes it an optimal solution for transmitting large voltage over a long distance.

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3329378-global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-systems

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba

NR Electric

Prysmian Group

American Semiconductor

TransGrid Solutions

ATCO Electric

LSIS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Submarine HVDC Transmission System

HVDC Overhead Transmission System

HVDC Underground Transmission System

Market segment by Application, split into

Underground / Underwater Power Transmission

Asynchronous Grid Interconnection

Off-Shore Power Transmission

Multi Terminal (HVDC Networked Grids)

Island Connections

Off-Shore Wind Farms

Urban In-feed

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3329378-global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-systems

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems

1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market by Type

1.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market by End Users/Application

2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 GE Grid Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Siemens

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Nexans

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NKT

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Toshiba

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 NR Electric

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Prysmian Group

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……

4 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com