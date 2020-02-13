High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Global Market| Business Opportunities, Current Trends and 2019-2025

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station.

This report presents the worldwide High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Toshiba

Mitsubishi

Bhel

NR Electric

XJ Electric

Hyosung

LSIS

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Breakdown Data by Type

By Configuration

Monopolar

Bi-Polar

Back-to-Back

Multi-Terminal

By Technology

LCC

VSC

By Power Rating

Below 500 MW

>5001000 MW

>1,0001,500 MW

>1,5002,000 MW

Above 2,000 MW

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Breakdown Data by Application

Power Industry

Powering Island and Remote Loads

Interconnecting Networks

Oil & Gas

Others

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

