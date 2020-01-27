High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market – Meeting of Environmental Requirements is Primary Driving Factor

A circuit breaker is a mechanical switching device which is capable of making, carrying as well as breaking currents under normal circuit conditions. It is also capable of making and carrying currents for a specified time and breaking currents under specified abnormal circuit conditions, such as those of a short circuit.

Electrical power transmission networks are protected and controlled by high voltage circuit breaker inside electrical grid substation. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset either manually or automatically in order to resume normal operation. Such circuit breakers also act as good conductors in closed position and good insulators in open position.

High-voltage breakers are mostly solenoid-operated, with current sensing protective relays operated through current transformers. High voltage circuit breakers are those that are applied or that have a rating of 1000 volts or more. Such circuit breakers can be used for either indoor or outdoor applications. Circuit breakers are manufactured in varying sizes, from small devices that protect an individual household appliance up to large switchgear designed to protect high voltage circuits feeding an entire city.

Advancement of power system, need to lower the current quickly without generating an abnormal voltage, significant developments in high voltage transmission systems, increase in demand for high quality products and meeting of environmental requirements are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global high voltage circuit breaker market.

High production cost along with higher prices are some of the factors hampering the growth of high voltage circuit breaker market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

Some of the key players operating in the global high voltage circuit breaker market are ABB Ltd, GE Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shandong Taikai High-Volt Switchgear Co. Ltd and Xiamen Huadian Switchgear Co. Ltd among others.