HIGH SPEED SURGICAL DRILL MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Global High Speed Surgical Drill market size will increase to 640 Million US$ by 2025, from 500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

Summary

A high speed surgical drill is a tool fitted with a cutting tool attachment or driving tool attachment, usually a drill bit or driver bit, used for boring holes in various materials or fastening various materials together with the use of fasteners.

High speed surgical drill industry is not much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe, China and Japan. Among them, North America, Europe and China output value accounted for more than 80% of the total output value of global high speed surgical drill. Johnson and Johnson is the world leading manufacturer in global high speed surgical drill market with the market share of 12.30%.

Overall, the High Speed Surgical Drill performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global High Speed Surgical Drill market is expected to reach $566.97 million by 2021 from $469.71 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2015 to 2020. And Europe market is expected to become the biggest market with $179.48 million of revenue in 2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the High Speed Surgical Drill raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of High Speed Surgical Drill.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of High Speed Surgical Drill will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

Global High Speed Surgical Drill market size will increase to 640 Million US$ by 2025, from 500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Speed Surgical Drill.

This report researches the worldwide High Speed Surgical Drill market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global High Speed Surgical Drill breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Brasseler

Conmed

Adeor

Nouvag

Stryker

Aesculap

Aygun

DeSoutter Medical

Smith & Nephew

High Speed Surgical Drill Breakdown Data by Type

Pneumatic high-speed surgical drill

Electric high-speed surgical drill

High Speed Surgical Drill Breakdown Data by Application

Dentistry

Orthopedics

Neurology

Other

High Speed Surgical Drill Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Speed Surgical Drill Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

