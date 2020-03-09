High Speed Data Converters Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2028

High Speed Data Converters: Overview

Today, high speed data converters play a major role in the era of signal processing, as they facilitate a high speed gateway from the analog domain to the digital universe. High speed data converters have enabled the creation of new applications in various industrial arenas, ranging from consumer audio/video and cellular communication to medical imaging. This procurement rate experienced by high speed data converters can be attributed to the higher processing speed and power, which facilitate swift data conversion. Different applications of high speed data converters demand different specifications with regards to the fundamental signal dimensions.

High Speed Data Converters Market: Drivers

Rise in the demand for high speed processing abilities in electronic components is driving the global high speed data converters market. Continuous enhancements in broadband communication technology setups are estimated to boost the growth of the global high speed data converters market during the forecast period. Integration of high speed data converters facilitates the efficient processing of signals having bandwidths of more than one gigahertz. This factor is expected to play a major role in driving the growth of the global high speed data converters market during the forecast period. Growth in data communication technologies and the accelerated transition from Ethernet to wireless Local Area Network (LAN), along with the consequent changeover to cellular technologies, are other factors that are expected to continue propelling the adoption rate of high speed data converters on a global scale. High speed data converters create an environment of exponential data bandwidth and processing power expansions. As a result, the appetite of digital engines to crunch heavy data and signals is also expected to increase exponentially, thus driving the growth of the global high speed data converters market. Enterprises dealing with huge quantities of analog and digital data register high returns on investments made to integrate high speed data converters. This is another factor that is expected to motivate enterprises to procure high speed data converters during the forecast period. Manufacturers offer enhanced high speed data converters that bring out a significant size reduction in the overall enterprise-grade data management setup, which, in turn, is expected to boost the adoption of high speed data converters on a global scale.

High Speed Data Converters Market: Segmentation

By application, the global high speed data converters market can be segmented into:

Monitor and Control

Industrial and Building Automation

Wireless Infrastructure

Process Control

Defense and Aerospace Communications

Other Applications

Currently, process control applications of high speed data converters hold a prominent market share in the global high speed data converters market.

High Speed Data Converters Market: Regional Outlook

The high speed data converters market in the North American region is a prominent market among all the regional markets. The requirement of efficiency in high bandwidth process control is estimated to continue driving the high speed data converters market in North America. The ever-rising adoption of industrial and building automation equipment is also driving the high speed data converters market in the region.

Smart city project expansions undertaken in Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China, are expected to enable the high speed data converters market to register a high growth rate in the region. Increasing investments made by companies in order to accelerate enhancements in enterprise-grade wireless network infrastructure are also estimated to boost the adoption rate of high speed data converters in the Asia Pacific region.

High Speed Data Converters Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players operating in the high speed data converters market include Texas Instruments Incorporated; Analog Devices, Inc.; Maxim Integrated; Linear Technology; Renesas Electronics Corporation; and Cirrus Logic, Inc., among others. Analog Device, Inc. is anticipated to hold a large market share in the global high speed data converters market.

