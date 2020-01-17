High Speed Blowers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

High Speed Blowers have an extensive application in the wastewater treatment industry. It provides high speed efficiency with low energy and maintenance costs compared with conventional blower technologies available in the market. The product is mainly devided according to its bearing technology i.e. airfoil bearing and magnetic bearing. Wastewater treatment requires mainly airfoil bearing turbo blowers as it requires continuous air flow. In the oil & gas exploration activities, magnetic bearings are utilized as they are capable of processing heavy loads with speed of more than 25,000 RPM.

The worldwide market for High Speed Blowers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2023, from 750 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Speed Blowers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlantic Blower

Atlas Copco

HSI Blower

Xylem India

Zi-Argus

Eminent Blowers

Spencer Turbine

Aerzen Turbo Division

APG-Neuros

United Blower Co., LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Airfoil Bearing

Magnetic Bearing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Waste Water Treatment

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Marine

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 High Speed Blowers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Airfoil Bearing

1.2.2 Magnetic Bearing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlantic Blower

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlantic Blower High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Atlas Copco

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atlas Copco High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 HSI Blower

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 HSI Blower High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Xylem India

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Xylem India High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Zi-Argus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zi-Argus High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Eminent Blowers

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Eminent Blowers High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Spencer Turbine

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 High Speed Blowers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Spencer Turbine High Speed Blowers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

