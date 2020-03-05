High-Resolution Anoscopy Market 2019-2029 Key Players- Carl Zeiss AG, SEILER GAREPA PVT. LTD, Optomic, Lutech, Medimarcorp.

High-Resolution Anoscopy is a process of evaluation and examination anal canal. High-resolution anoscopy is used for the diagnosis of anal dysplasia and anal cancer.

Anal dysplasia is the presence of abnormal skin tissues cells in the lining of the anal canal. It can be very mild or severe. This severe dysplasia causes anal cancer. There are many other factors, such as old age, history of cancer, smoking, intake of drugs which suppress the immune system, which is responsible for causing anal cancer.

High-resolution anoscopy is performed by anoscopes and colposcopes. Anoscopes are thin round tubes, which are used along with colposcopes. There are two types of anoscopes i.e. disposable anoscope and reusable anoscopes. Colposcopes are the high-resolution magnifying device, which gives a clear picture of anal. The risks associated with high-resolution anoscopy such as infection or bleeding is very rare. The process of high-resolution anoscopy is very safe and effective.

Other risk factors such as changing lifestyle, smoking etc. can increase the occurrence of cancer.

Technological advancements in colposcopes, lead to better imaging, can be the main factor, driving the growth of high-resolution anoscopy market.

High-Resolution Anoscopy: Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of anal cancer is one of the main factors, driving the growth of high-resolution anoscopy market. Increasing population is another major factor driving the growth of High-Resolution Anoscopy market. Increase in the research and developmental activities can fuel the High-Resolution Anoscopy market. Promotion of research programs is also a factor which can help in the detection and treatment of anal dysplasia and anal cancer, increasing the growth of High-Resolution Anoscopy market. Other factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, increasing geriatric population etc. can boost the growth of the high-resolution anoscopy market.

The increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, can increase the diagnosis rate and also the growth of the overall market. The safety and efficacy of anoscopes can also increase the growth of the high-resolution anoscopy market.

The high cost of treatment can hinder the growth of high-resolution anoscopy market.

High-Resolution Anoscopy Market: Segmentation

The High-Resolution Anoscopy market is segmented by Product type and End User:

Segmentation by Product Type

Colposcopes Portable Colposcope

Hand-Held Colposcope

Anoscopes Disposable Anoscope Reusable Anoscope



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Specialty Clinics



High-Resolution Anoscopy Market: Overview

The anal canal is examined by using a high-resolution instrument, which is called a colposcope. There are two types of colposcopes – Portable colposcope and handheld colposcope. The portable colposcope is expected to hold the maximum market revenue share in the high-resolution anoscopy market. A small thin round tube, called anoscopes are used along with colposcopy, for the diagnosis purpose. There are two types of anoscopes i.e. disposable anoscope and reusable anoscopes. Reusable anoscopes are expensive and require high maintenance. Hence, Disposable anoscopes are generally used for the diagnosis of anal cancer.

Based on the end user, high-resolution anoscopy market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the overall high-resolution anoscopy market.

High-Resolution Anoscopy Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global High-Resolution Anoscopy market has been fragmented into several key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. North America is expected to hold the largest shares in the global High-Resolution Anoscopy market primarily due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also expected to hold a large share in the High-Resolution Anoscopy market because of the presence of a large number of biological industries and also due to the presence of a large population. Asia is expected to hold a large market share in the high-resolution anoscopy market due to increasing healthcare awareness and an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

High-Resolution Anoscopy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global High-Resolution Anoscopy market are Carl Zeiss AG, SEILER GAREPA PVT. LTD, Optomic, Lutech, Medimarcorp., Ecleris, Gynius Plus AB, Bovie Medical Corporation, GoldCare.