High Purity Quartz Sand Market Rising Demand from Developing Nations Influencing Market Growth in the Coming Years 2018 to 2027

High purity quartz sand has existed as a material of strategic significance. Unique piezoelectricity property of the high purity quartz sand can convert mechanical pressure into electrical energy or vice versa, thereby gaining increasing applications in semiconductor industry, optical fibers, and photovoltaic cells. The high purity quartz sand offers excellent attributes essential for manufacturing various high-tech products which is directly influencing its rising demand. Owing to technological advancements, high purity quartz sand is widely used as raw material for production of semiconductor quartz ware, fused crucibles, and lighting products. These are the key factors favoring growth of the High Purity Quartz Sand Market.

With intensifying competition in semiconductor industry, chip manufacturers and designers are focusing on improving the product performance while reducing price that make the high-tech products more affordable for consumers. This in turn is likely to upsurge the demand, subsequently fuelling growth of high purity quartz sand market. The high purity quartz sand meets many needs of optical instruments such as prisms, lenses, and optic fibers. Significant estimated growth of global optic fiber market due to increasing applications in telecommunications and broadband industry will possibly open new lucrative opportunities for the growth of high purity quartz sand market.

Pervasiveness of IoT and AI: The Dawn of Next-Gen Applications for High Purity Quartz Sand

Rising adoption of IoT and AI technology has led to the significant growth of the electronics industry. IoT and AI technologies solely rely on electronic components such as semiconductors, optical fibers, and solar cells. These electronic components utilize high purity quartz sand due to its important intrinsic properties. Further, it is also used in the manufacturing of high-end lightings.

Although quartz is one of the most abundant mineral present on the Earth, very few naturally present deposits with 99.995% of SiO 2 are considered as high purity quartz (HPQ). The constitution of remaining 0.005% is an important aspect that concerns the manufacturers as well as end-users equally. As the purity standards set by the International Ophthalmic Technology Association (IOTA) is a high benchmark to meet, there are only a handful of manufacturers operational in the global market that include Unimin Corporation, The Quartz Corp, Russian Quartz LLC (Kyshtym Mining), HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., Nordic Mining ASA, High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd, and Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Products Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Industry’s 22% Y-0-Y Growth: A Positive Indicator for High Purity Quartz Sand Manufacturers

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global sales of semiconductors reached US$ 37.1 billion in 2017, representing 21.9% increase than the previous year. This growth can be attributed to high demand from memory products. However, combined demand form all other domains also reported a substantial growth in terms of semiconductor utilization. High purity quartz sand is an essential raw material for production of silicon metal oxide wafers used in the semiconductors. Extensive growth of the semiconductor industry is likely to boost the growth of the global high purity quartz sand market.

Applications in Solar Cell Production and Optical Communications Can Open Up New Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

The solar industry has witnessed significant growth in past decades as dependence for energy is shifting from conventional energy resources to sustainable resources. Government initiatives to establish solar energy platforms, international initiatives such as Paris Climate Change Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals, and ongoing R&D activities to further exploit the solar energy has increased the use of photovoltaic cells or solar cells. High purity quartz sand is used in the production of these solar cells. Due to this, the demand for high purity quartz sand in the solar industry is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technology advances and increased deployment of novel communication technologies have increased the demand for optical fibers in past few decades. Optical fibers find application in telecommunication industry to transmit signals, internet communication, and cable television signals. Leading telecommunication companies have entered in a competition to develop large-scale data centers and attract the emerging cloud services market and consumers. As optical fibers made from high purity quartz sand are highly utilized in the optical communication industry, they are likely to seek after in the future.

Steep Demand Leads to Search New Resources and Effective Processing Method

High purity quartz is obtained from natural resources of high purity raw quartz. Although quartz is one of the most abundant mineral present on Earth, resources of high purity raw quartz are limited. Owing to the excessive demand for high purity quartz in end-user industries, efforts to find new locations of high purity raw quartz have been initiated worldwide. Further, manufacturers are developing improved processing methods to enhance purity levels of quartz during processing steps.

One such project is underway by a Canadian manufacturer Pyrogenesis Canada Inc. The company has recently announced Gen 2 results of the ongoing project named PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor test. The project is aimed at enhancing the commercial scalability of an existing method of PUREVAP® QRR. The attraction of the process is that it has potential to effectively produce silicon metal to be used in solar cells as well as high-tech semiconductors.

