High Purity Oxygen Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2027

The high purity oxygen market has been witnessing magnificent demand from many industries such as medicine, aviation, chemical manufacture, and agribusiness. Various devices such as semiconductor, LED, medical devices industries, and diverse laboratories exhibit demand for different types of complex mixtures and ultra-high purity (UHP) gases, oxygen being the primary one. This demonstrates the futuristic opportunity for the manufacturers operating in high purity oxygen market. Enduring oxidizing coupled with life-sustaining properties of oxygen makes it one of the highly desirable gases, thereby acting as one of the primary drivers for growth of high purity oxygen market. The purity of oxygen can affect the upshot of a process or precision of a measurement, making it utterly important across multiple industries.

High purity oxygen market has been finding extensive applications across hospitals. The governmental mandates pertinent to use of high purity oxygen in operation theatres, ICUs, and wards has opened up remunerative opportunities for key players of high purity oxygen market in to cash in. This is expected to boost the growth facets of high purity oxygen market in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the use of high purity (HP) oxygen has extensive applications in wastewater treatment facilities, in case of situations where the aeration basin reaches its saturation limit in terms of load. In addition, use of high purity oxygen across military applications is also envisioned to add significant impetus to the market growth.

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global high purity oxygen market that analyzes driver, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing growth of the global market. Increasing demand for medical-grade oxygen for emergency medical services is a key factor influencing growth of global high purity oxygen market. This is bound to impact on volume sales of high purity oxygen generator systems. The research report delivers a holistic analysis of global high purity oxygen market for the forecast period 2018-2027.

Key companies involved in the production of high purity oxygen have been profiled in the report. Further, analysis regarding product portfolio, key financials such as market sales and share, SWOT analysis as well as key strategies implied to gain competitive advantage has been incorporated in this report.

As high purity oxygen has high demand from EMS (Emergency Medical Services), Fire Departments, Ambulance, Small Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics, Veterinary & Animal Hospitals, SCUBA and Dental labs, key companies are shifting their focus on the manufacturing of high purity oxygen generators. The Hi-Tech’s Medical oxygen plant allows users to create their own high-grade oxygen as per their requirements.

Rapid industrialization has, unfortunately, increased the number of pollutants in surroundings and wastewater is one of these pollutants. High purity oxygen generators are cost-effective and safer solution for treatment of wastewater, which is a fueling factor for the growth of global high purity oxygen market. Additionally, the need for high degree of waste treatment has increased the popularity of activated sludge procedure, which can create a high quality effluence at reasonable cost. Owing to improved commercial availability, use of high purity oxygen for aeration of activated sludge has been increased in recent past. Which is further boosting growth of the global high purity oxygen market.

Mandatory Oxygen Supply in Hospitals Leading Increasing Adoption of High Purity Oxygen

Demand for high purity oxygen is witnessing a growth, due to increasing use of oxygen for the treatments of pollutants. Governments of various countries are focusing on adoption of high purity oxygen generators to simplify pollutant’s treatment procedure. This trend is more pronounced in regions that have increased population and widespread industrialization. With both industrial landscape in India and its population increasing at phenomenal pace, wastewater volume is further increasing at alarming growth. In addition, government of various economies has made it mandatory for all the hospitals to maintain a regular supply of oxygen in operation theatres, ICUs and wards. This is further likely to boost demand for high purity oxygen in foreseeable future.

Traditionally, oxygen cylinder were used in aircrafts for longer journey. However, present generation aircrafts have capabilities far in excess to human tolerance. Modern aircraft are capable of flying 6 Hr to 8 Hr with air to air refueling. In a bid to support requirements of these aircrafts key players have come up with on-board oxygen generating system (OBOGS). Utilization of OBOGS in military aircrafts removes logistic tail linked with liquid or gaseous oxygen system. Such innovative systems are likely to increase demand for high purity oxygen generators.

Rising Number of Admissions in Hospitals to Propel Demand for High Purity Oxygen

Usually, increasing prevalence of various diseases require hospitalization, which ultimately needs oxygen mask. Thereby increasing prevalence of diseases will further lead hospitals to adopt high purity oxygen cylinders or generators. Additionally, increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies will witness increased demand for high purity oxygen in near future. Additionally, in order to increase concentration of oxygen in tanks, oxygen concentrators have been introduced, which is a key innovation in the high purity oxygen market. Application of oxygen concentrators is likely to increase volume storage of oxygen cylinder, increasing efficiency of it. This is likely to boost sales of oxygen cylinders in foreseeable future to be utilized in hospitals, small clinics, ambulance and nursing homes.

Overall, the research study on high purity oxygen market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of voice evacuation systems market.

