High Purity Iron Powder Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

High purity quartz sand has existed as a material of strategic significance. Unique piezoelectricity property of the high purity quartz sand can convert mechanical pressure into electrical energy or vice versa, thereby gaining increasing applications in semiconductor industry, optical fibers, and photovoltaic cells. The high purity quartz sand offers excellent attributes essential for manufacturing various high-tech products which is directly influencing its rising demand. Owing to technological advancements, high purity quartz sand is widely used as raw material for production of semiconductor quartz ware, fused crucibles, and lighting products. These are the key factors favoring growth of the high purity quartz sand market.

With intensifying competition in semiconductor industry, chip manufacturers and designers are focusing on improving the product performance while reducing price that make the high-tech products more affordable for consumers. This in turn is likely to upsurge the demand, subsequently fuelling growth of high purity quartz sand market. The high purity quartz sand meets many needs of optical instruments such as prisms, lenses, and optic fibers. Significant estimated growth of global optic fiber market due to increasing applications in telecommunications and broadband industry will possibly open new lucrative opportunities for the growth of high purity quartz sand market.

Persistent Demand from End-Users and Manufacturers’ Focus on Quality Delivery in Global High Purity Iron Powder Market

High purity iron (HPI) powder is highly sought after in an array of industries including metallurgy, food and beverage, food packaging, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Different grades of high purity iron (HPI) powder include 99.9, 99.99%, and 99.999%. According to method of production iron powder is broadly classified into reduced iron powder, atomized iron powder and others. These different grades of iron powders find applications in metallurgy industry to manufacture high-density structural parts, magnetic alloys, food packaging, food ingredient, pharmaceutical industry, coated welding electrodes, and to remove sulfur impurity from gasified fuels.

Steady Demand for Soft Magnetic Materials to Bolster the Demand

In soft magnetic applications, high purity iron powder is specifically used in ignition system components, electric motor components, solenoids, and inductors. The automotive industry is undergoing rapid electrification. And demand for electrical operating systems and electric power devices has increased as they are indispensable components of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (hEVs). Electromagnetic coils found in motors and transformers contain an iron core and a copper winding. Manufacturers are focusing on developing soft magnetic iron powder that can deliver higher AC magnetic qualities.

Preference for Fortified Foods Fueling HPI Powder Utilization

Iron deficiency is the most prevalent and widespread nutritional disorder and is the only nutrient deficiency that is significantly present in the industrialized countries. Food grade high purity iron powder approved by FCC has high bio-availability and is a primary ingredient in food fortification. As the global population is rising with the estimations to reach approximately 9.7 billion by 2050, food industry is evolving dramatically to accommodate the increasing demand. A novel application for high purity iron powder is found in animal feed industry whose growth remains under the influence of increased productivity yield and affordable animal protein demand. Valued at US$ 4.3 Mn in 2018, the global food grade iron is estimated to reach US$ 6.9 Mn by the end of 2026. On account of rising iron deficiency and availability of iron rich food varieties, demand for food grade high purity iron powder is set to rise in the future.

Increased Iron Supplement Prescriptions to Boost Demand in Pharma Industry

With the aim to address global health concern of iron deficiency, high purity iron powder are used in biotechnology as well as pharmaceutical industry for the preparation of iron salts as well as iron supplement drugs. Infant formulas and other nutritional supplement medicines are highly prescribed by medical professionals. These clinically approved medical products contain iron as one of the important ingredients. High purity iron powder is utilized to manufacture iron salts such as ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate, ammonium ferrous citrate, iron pallets, iron gluconate, Ferric Chloride and more. In addition, rising government initiatives to address iron deficiency has increased iron supplement production by pharma companies where HPI powder is highly sought after.

Key Company Developments

As gestation period to establish a fully functional high purity iron powder plant is about 12 months, expansion activities are highly infrequent in the market. However, sustained demand from the end-user industry is gradually widening the supply-demand gap in the market. With the aim of filling this gap, manufacturers are engaged in enhancing product quality to deliver highly pure metal for different applications.

Höganäs, a world leader in the production of powdered metals will be introducing its new center of excellence at PCIM Europe 2018. The new facility will focus on producing small, compact, and light-weight inductors made from Höganäs’ High magnetic performance iron powder.

Japan’s third largest steel maker, Kobe Steel is facing investigation charges for proposed violations of misrepresenting inspection data and providing false information about the strength and durability of its products. In addition, 140 tons of Iron powder supplied by Kobe in 2016, did not meet customer satisfaction. The incidence provides a prime example of stringent regulations affecting high purity metal manufacturing.

Further, companies are less likely to go for expansion, equating to moderate increase in demand over short term forecast period. Nevertheless, established players need to have defense strategy in place against new entrants in the market, albeit the trace element content in high purity iron powder is supplied by tier II supplier, predominantly companies based out of Far East Asia.

Key Companies in the global high purity iron market include Höganäs, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Laiwu Iron & Steel Group, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd., Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co., Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Pometon Powder, BaZhou HongSheng, Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Corp., Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corp., and Masteel UK Limited among others.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

