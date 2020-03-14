High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Introduction

Carbonyl Iron Powder, also known as CIP, is produced by thermal decomposition of [Fe(Co)5] which must first be distilled for high purity. During the decomposition process, spherical layers get formed over the nucleus, thus developing a shell-like structure. The efficiency of the decomposition process determines many important properties of High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder, such as purity and particle size, distribution of the final product, etc. The micro structure of High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) makes it a good absorber of microwave frequencies. High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) exhibits good magnetization behavior and therefore, is used in electronics and magnetorheological fluids. Its thermal decomposition results in the production of a wide variety of uncoated and coated grades of carbonyl iron powder, which are used in a diverse range of applications, such as inductive electronic components, metal powder injection molding processes and diamond tools.

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Dynamics

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Drivers

To improve the efficiency of the processes across various industries, such as machinery and automotive, small and complex parts are required. Metal powder injection molding is considered to be an efficient technique used for the manufacturing of small and complex parts. There has been significant demand for high purity carbonyl iron powder from the metal powder injection molding application for the manufacturing of automotive components, computers and other electronics and medical and precision equipment, amongst others.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8631

Rise in demand for high purity carbonyl iron powder for the manufacturing of diamond tools is being witnessed. Diamond tools are widely used in the manufacturing of optics, such as lenses and mirrors. Diamond tools are also used to cut marble, granite and other stone blocks.

Due to its excellent microwave absorption property, high purity carbonyl iron powder is also used in televisions and mobiles.

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market is the high cost associated with its production as the production of ultra-pure carbonyl iron powder leads to high power consumption. Another major challenge is that the carbon present is prone to carburizing during the reduction of iron powder.

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Trends

The high purity grade of carbonyl iron powder is preferred for nutritional food supplements in the food and beverage industry. There are currently a few number of players operating in the global market, most of these are China-based players. As a differentiating strategy, carbonyl iron powder manufacturers are offering customized solutions, including micron size and specific purity for specific applications.

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Segmentation

The global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market can be segmented on the basis of grade, purity, application, end use industry and region.

On the basis of grade, the global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market can be segmented as:

Hard grade

Soft grade

On the basis of purity, the global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market can be segmented as:

<98%

98-99%

>99%

On the basis of application, the global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market can be segmented as:

Diamond tool production

Metal injection molding

Conventional powder metallurgy

Electronic components

Microwave absorption

Nutritional supplement

Groundwater remediation

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverage

Others

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. Various countries, predominantly China, are witnessing significant rise in demand for high purity carbonyl iron powder. China is a major producer as well as consumer of carbonyl iron powder due to growing demand from the electronics industry in the country. Similarly, swift rise in demand from the construction and automotive industry is also being witnessed in the region. SEA and Other Pacific is also witnessing significant growth in demand for carbonyl iron powder. Europe and North America are projected to hold significant share in the global high purity carbonyl iron powder market. However, regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Japan are anticipated to represent relatively smaller volume shares during the forecast period.

Download Competitive Matrix @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8631

Global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global High Purity Carbonyl Iron Powder (CIP) market are: