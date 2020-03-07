High Purity Boehmite Market 2028 Ongoing Trends and Key Players AnHui Estone Material Technology Sasol Nabaltec TOR Minerals Kawai Lime Industry

High Purity Boehmite: Introduction

High purity boehmite falls under the category of aluminum oxide hydroxide minerals, one of the integral components of bauxite. High purity boehmite is available in powder form in white color. It sometimes exhibits green, red, brown and yellow tinges due to the impurities present in it. High purity boehmite is present in alumino-silicate bedrocks and is further extracted & processed using different methods to make it suitable for numerous commercial applications. These high purity boehmites, which are generally present in very small sizes i.e. as nano-sized particles in a dispersed phase, possess a unique amalgamation of dispersibility, purity and consistency. These attributes of high purity boehmite push its use in numerous colloidal applications. High purity boehmites are synthesized under control to produce end products with desired qualities. High purity boehmites are versatile in nature and can be used for a wide range of applications. In the commercial market place, high purity boehmite is available in different purity levels, such as 99.0%-99.9% purity and above 99.9% purity, of which the former is gaining attraction in numerous applications. Likewise, high purity boehmites are also available in dispersed form, tailor-made to suit various applications. These high purity boehmites are generally classified as Water dispersible high purity boehmites, acid dispersible high purity boehmites and surface modified high purity boehmites

High Purity Boehmite: Market Dynamics

It has been found that the sales volume of high purity boehmite has increased in the last few years and the same sales trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The key force behind this increase sales volume of high purity boehmite is its growing adoption and expanding application universe. Shift from conventional resources of energy to batteries is one of the prime driving forces increasing the sales of lithium ion batteries globally, which in turn, is creating substantial revenue sales for high purity boehmite products. Properties, such as high purity levels, dispersibility and consistency, have been adding to growing preference for high purity boehmite as the prime choice of material in numerous application. Growing use of plastics in different end-use industries will also create substantial demand for high purity boehmite as a plastic additive. Suppliers & distributors available in the value chain of high purity boehmite are looking forward to collaborating with each other to streamline the downstream flow of the high purity boehmite products. However, expensive processing technology is an important hurdle present in the high purity boehmite market.

On the basis of Purity, the High Purity Boehmite can be segmented as:

Purity (99.0%-99.9%)

Purity (Above 99.9%)

On the basis of Product type, the High Purity Boehmite can be segmented as:

Water dispersible

Acid dispersible high

Surface modified high

On the basis of Application, the High Purity Boehmite can be segmented as:

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Rheology Control

High Purity Boehmite: Region Wise Trends

China, along with other South East Asian countries, such as India, ASEAN and South Korea, will witness high growth during the forecast period. These regions collectively capture the major share in the overall market in terms of volume. Increase in the number of electric vehicles in these country will create substantial demand for lithium ion batteries, which will accelerate the overall market of high purity boehmite. North America & Western Europe will also witness substantial demand as these regions are well equipped with enhanced production facilities for lithium ion batteries. MEA is home to technologically advanced petrochemical production facilities, which require a significant amount of high purity boehmite as a plastic additive. Latin America & Eastern Europe are turning into low-cost manufacturing centers and will create substantial growth opportunities for the market participants during the forecast period.

