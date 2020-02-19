High-Purity Alumina Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers(Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd., Orbite Aluminae Inc., Alcoa Inc. & RUSAL) & Regions

Growing market of light emitting diode (LED) lightings and displays are the major factors driving the global high purity alumina market. With an increase in the environmental concerns, stringent regulations have been imposed, that has prompted the vendors to focus more upon research and development.

This trend is likely to favor the global high purity alumina market. Alumina is commonly known as aluminum oxide (Al2O3) and is a basic raw material for the production of metallic aluminum. Alumina ore (Al2O3) used for metallurgical applications (about 90%) is known as Smelter Grade Alumina (SGA) and is mainly used in the manufacturing of metallic aluminum.

Some of the major challenges of the global high purity alumina market include expensive raw materials, high labor cost, strict government regulations and high energy cost. Also, the cost of production is highly competitive due to the simplicity of the process.

The global high purity alumina market can be classified on the basis of application into four segments that include semiconductor applications, phosphor applications, LED applications, and others.

Asia Pacific leads in market share of high-purity alumina due to high concentration of associated industries such as electronics and semiconductor equipment industries in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Some of the major competitors of the global high purity alumina market include Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd., Orbite Aluminae Inc., Alcoa Inc., RUSAL, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Hydro ASA, Hong Fu Crystal Technology (Anhui) Co. Ltd., Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material Co,Ltd.

