High Pressure Syringes Market 2018 Competitive Major Vendors – Shenzhen Ant Hi-Tech Industrial Co., Ltd., Kemper Medical and more

Need of Customized and Pulseless High Pressure

The increasing need of customized and high-volume irrigation to clean wounds sufficiently and minimize the infection are factors driving the high pressure syringe market. High pressure syringes are also useful for the treatment of the connective lesion, which include Dupuytren’s contracture, rheumatoid nodules and trigger finger. High pressure syringe is used for cleansing traumatic wounds in the emergency department. The requirement of accurate pulseless flow and high pressure control of both organic and inorganic fluid have boosted the demand for high pressure syringe. High pressure syringes are designed for high pressure applications for medical science, life science and process control industries, which offer good resistance to most aggressive liquids. These syringes are available in different sizes for specific applications such as CT, MRI, angiography injector system and process control system. They are made of stainless steel or polycarbonate material. High pressure syringes are designed ergonomically for easy and firm handling with thumb and hand rings or grips to allow sufficient hand control in both the injection and the aspiration modes. They are used in various diagnostic and research applications as well as in process control industries. The commercially available high pressure syringes can inject microliter quantities up to 10–20 MPa, depending on the operator requirement.

Evolution of the High Pressure Syringe Market

A syringe pump is a type of infusion pump that is actually developed to inject the drug in a patient in a controlled manner. The very first device to perform the control drug insertion was developed in the 1950s, used for chemotherapy. Initially, high pressure syringe was used for the insertion of drugs in animals. Furthermore, in 1970s, high pressure syringe was also used for the treatment of diabetic patients for the insertion of insulin. In the 1980s and 1990s, development of computerized high pressure syringe achieved better efficiencies, which led to their increasing application in research industries for various process control. In the early 2000s, the era of smart pump started, which offered new generation high pressure syringes having more prescient and controlled handing.

High Pressure Syringes Market Assessment by Test Type

Factors Driving the High Pressure Syringe Market

Increasing advancements in the diagnostics as well as treatment procedures and use of high end equipment promote the growth of the global high pressure syringes market. Along with this, increasing market for medical diagnostic instruments and increasing number of diagnostic tests also fuel the global high pressure syringe market. Increasing spending in scientific research and development for advance processes will also boost the growth of high pressure syringe market over the forecast period. Besides, increasing preference by physicians of high pressure syringe for the treatment of diabetes will also upsurge the growth of this market. Presence of regional market players make the market more fragmented, which deters the sale of the key market players to some extent. Additionally, low adoption of high pressure syringe and lack of availability of medical facilities in under developing economies will also hamper the growth of this market.

Reusable Stainless Steel is Being More Preferred

By usage, reusable segment is expected to dominate the disposable segment due its high presence by medical facilities and research institutes to install the reusable high pressure syringe. Stainless steel high pressure syringe is more preferred over polycarbonate high pressure syringe owing to its high sustainability and more accuracy. Among all the applications, CT injection system and MRI injection system will collectively hold large revenue share in the high pressure syringe market due increasing usage of CT and MRI system.

Diagnostic Centers Segment is expected to Gain Significant Growth

Hospital and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to gain major market shares in the high pre pressure syringes market due to maximum number of installations of reusable high pressure syringe in this medical facilities. The market share of diagnostic center segment will grow over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of high pressure syringe for the diagnosis purpose. Academic and research institute is also expected to gain the significant growth owing to rising application of high pressure syringes in process applications.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the market for high pressure syringe can be segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global high pressure syringe market owing to the observed high sales pattern for these medical instruments. Furthermore, healthcare spending and the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure also promotes the market growth. Europe is the next leading market with the high number of medical and diagnostic facilities that result in high adoption of these instruments as well as the adoption of new and advanced equipment. Asia-Pacific market represents a significant growth rate for the high pressure syringe in the coming years with the increasing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic centers. However, presence of large number of small regional players in the region also supports the growth of high pressure syringes market in the region. Latin America followed by MEA represents the least market share and growth rate in the high pressure syringe market over the forecast period.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22645

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the high pressure syringe market are Medline Industries, Inc., Shenzhen Ant Hi-Tech Industrial Co., Ltd., Kemper Medical, Harvard Apparatus, Union Medical Shenzhen Co., Ltd., Scientific Surgical, etc. There are numerous market players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of high pressure syringes in the market which are differentiated by their products range and the associated cost. Manufacturers involved in the industry also sell generic high pressure syringes for injectors of other companies at lower cost. Leading manufacturers in the high pressure syringe market are focusing on continuous product launch to retain their market share over the forecast period.