High Pressure Pumps Market 2019 Industry Updates, Growth, Key Players – The Weir Group Plc, KSB Pumps, Danfoss and Himmelman

The growing drilling activities and expected growth in the demand of high-pressure pumps are supposed to be the primary drivers of the high-pressure pumps system market by 2022 with registering CAGR of 3%. The invention in products and services is the chief factor that contributes the best to the market’s success and influencing the trends that gain distinction in the market. These new high-pressure pumps are extensively used across oil & gas, power generation, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.

Top Factors Impacting High-Pressure Pumps System Market

According to the recent reports published by Market Research Future, the high-pressure pumps market is steadily growing due to its large-scale application water processing industry, automotive, steel manufacturing infrastructure and more. With industrial processes rising at a rapid pace, the high-pressure pumps are boosting the market’s demand considerably with a higher CAGR.

Moreover, these pumps are installed among the oil & gas sector for cleaning of the heat exchanger, rust and paint removal from metal structures, and prevention of choking of tubes. Also, the high-pressure pumps are utilized across the water & wastewater treatment industry for processing drinking water, in the reverse osmosis process, and machine tool lubrication.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1880

Recently, there has been a shift of exploration projects from conventional oil and gas to shale oil and gas across the world. This has involved high-pressure pumping process, which works as pumping a large volume of water to extract oil and gas from the well. In order to inject water with high pressure into shale well, exploration and production (E&P) companies use high-pressure pumps, which, in turn, has become a key trend and equally impacting the global high-pressure pumps market. In recent years, several U.S. oil and gas companies are making huge investments in exploration & production activities with the help of high-pressure pumps.

Despite these drivers, a slowdown in the oil & gas industry and a decrease in industrial growth in some regions are significant restraints hindering the growth of the high-pressure pump system market. Emerging markets, carbon capture, and wastewater treatment industry are creating profitable opportunities for the high-pressure pumps market during the forecast period by 2022.

Prominent Players

Cat pumps

Maxima or GmbH

Andritz

GEA Group

Grundfos

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

KSB Pumps

Danfoss and Himmelman.

High-Pressure Pumps System Market Segmentation

The global high-pressure pumps system market research report provides market segmentation by type, pressure range and by end-users.

By mode of type, the market has been segmented as dynamic and positive displacement.

By pressure range, the market has been segmented into 30 bar-100 bar, 101 bar-500 bar and above 500 bar.

By end-users, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, power generation and manufacturing industries.

Regional Outlook

In the reports of MRFR, the market for high-pressure pumps system has covered the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region is accounted to be leading the global high-pressure pumps market driven by countries like China, Japan, and India, where industrial developments are carried out with high rates and proliferating. These are creating ultimate increase ways for the high-pressure pumps market with a higher CAGR.

Also, North America region is set to grow at significant pace during the forecast period due to the sectors like pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water treatment which are heavily reliant on water thus pushing the sales in the high-pressure pump market.

Industry News

October 2018: KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH launched high-pressure metering pumps that played an essential role in the development of the ground-breaking new manufacturing process of methane sulfonic acid.

September 2018: A German pump manufacturer Uraca GmbH has expanded in high pressure cleaning with Dynajet acquisition.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-pressure-pumps-market-1880

Table of Contents

Report Prologue Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Oppurtunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

High Pressure Pumps Market, By Types

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dynamic

5.3. Positive Displacement

Continue….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]