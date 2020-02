High Pressure Processing Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2026

High Pressure Processing Market: Segmentation

High pressure processing market is broadly classified on the basis of equipment types, production size and end-use applications. Equipment such as batch processing and semi-continuous processing are available depending upon the size of production including low scaled to medium and high scale production capacities. Large scale production is normally seen in developed economies, while small and mid-scale are gaining prominence in developing economies.

On the basis of applications, HPP market is broadly segmented into juices and beverages, vegetable products, meat products and seafood products. Juices and beverages along with meat products covers the majority of HPP applications. HPP equipment in vegetable products, though has a relatively low presence, is gaining wide prominence among food processing industries and is anticipated to witness above average growth rate during the forecast period, 2016 – 2026.

High Pressure Processing Market: Region-wise Outlook

High pressure processing equipment are in high demand in developed economies such as North America, Japan and Europe, however, market is gaining prominence in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The market is mainly consolidated in United States (U.S.), Europe and Japan. HPP in North America is widely used for processing of juices and beverages followed by seafood products and meat products and vegetable products. The trend is however different in Asia Pacific where consumption HPP is widely used for meat products and seafood products rather than juice products. HPP market is expected to witness significant growth in North America and Europe.

High Pressure Processing Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in high pressure processing market are Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company.

