High Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2027

For the production of hydrocarbons, the most fundamental part is separation. A high pressure oil and gas separator is a spherical or cylindrical pressure vessel used to separate oil, water, and gas from the total fluid stream produced by an oil well. It is installed either on an offshore platform or on an onshore processing station. The working principle of separators is that gaseous and liquid components have different densities, which permits them to stratify when moved gradually with gas on top, oil in the middle and water at the bottom. The main force is gravity segregation that accomplishes the separation; that means, the lightest fluid rises to the top while the heaviest fluid settles to the bottom. Separators can be either vertical or horizontal. Also, they can be categorized into two-phase and three phase, wherein the two phase type typically deals with oil and gas and the three phase type deals with water, oil and gas. Horizontal high pressure oil and gas separators are suitable for high gas-oil ratios and constant flow well-streams, while vertical separators are designed mainly for intermediate gas-oil ratios. High pressure oil and gas separators can handle pressures between 975 and 1500 psi. Based on the specific application, a high pressure oil and gas separator is also known as a degasser or deliquilizer. Degassers are used to remove gas bubbles from bulk liquid stream, while deliquilizers are used to remove dispersed liquid droplets from bulk gas stream. The degree of separation between liquid and gas depends on certain factors, such as operating pressure of the separator, type of flow of the fluid i.e. turbulent flow or laminar flow, and fluid mixture residence time.

High Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Dynamics

Growth in unconventional oil and gas resources, particularly shale gas and oil reserves, will drive the market for high pressure oil and gas separators. Moreover, installation of off-site and on-site processing facilities is also expected to boost the demand for high pressure oil and gas separators.

However, tumbling global crude oil prices and unpredictability of the oil and gas industry has led to a reduction in exploration, drilling and production activities. Hence, these factors are anticipated to hamper the market for high pressure oil and gas separators over the forecast period.

High Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vessel type, the global high pressure oil and gas separator market is segmented into the following:

Horizontal Separators

Spherical Separators

Vertical Separators

On the basis of product type, the global high pressure oil and gas separator market is segmented into the following:

Two-phase separators

Three-phase separators

Scrubbers

Degassers

Deliquilizers

On the basis of application, the global high pressure oil and gas separator market is segmented into the following:

Offshore

Onshore

Refineries

High Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, North America accounts for the significant market share among all other regions in the high pressure oil and gas separator market and is expected to dominate over the coming years. The market for high pressure oil and gas separators is on the rise, mainly in the U.S., due to the discovery of multiple reservoirs of shale oil and gas and rising offshore exploration activities in the region. Additionally, it has been estimated that North America is likely to remain predominant due to the high production of shale oil and gas from existing reservoirs. TheAsia-Pacific region is also expected to register high growth in the high pressure oil & gas separator market because of the rising exploration and production activities in countries, such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, etc.

High Pressure Oil and Gas Separator: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of global high pressure oil and gas separator market include:

Schlumberger Limited

FMC Technologies

Frames Energy Systems

Halliburton

Honeywell International

Sulzer

ACS Manufacturing, Inc.

HAT International Ltd

Hydrasep,Inc.

Kirk Process Solutions

Peerless Europe Limited

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

