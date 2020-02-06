High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market 2019 Global Top players , Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) is a long chain of polyethylene molecules aligned in the same direction. Molecules are bonded together by the Van der Waals forces such that they overlap each other to strengthen the backbone of the polymer by strong intermolecular interactions. Additionally, HPPE is a high density fibre with large molecular mass and high impact strength due to which it can transfer load efficiently. It is highly resistant to strong acids, bases and organic solvents. HPPE shows resistant to abrasion, has low a coefficient of friction and self-lubricating features.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

It absorbs an extremely high amount of energy and owing to this it is used for the production of ballistic protection, helmets and cut resistant gloves. Due to the high tensile strength of the fibre it is used to provide impact strength to the glass or carbon fibres. Being low porous in nature, HPPE has low water absorption properties. It is a high performance fibre with high bending and tension bearing properties and owing to this it is used in production of high-quality ropes.

The worldwide market for High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Teijin

DSM

Dow

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Braskem

Asahi Kasei

Sabic

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsuboshi

Artek, Inc.

US Plastic Corp.

Plastics International.

Roll-a-Pipe Pty Ltd

Luoyang Guorun Pipes

Shandong Buoy & Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgy & Mining

Petroleum Chemical

Ocean Engineering

Food & Beverages

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low Range

1.2.2 Medium Range

1.2.3 High Range

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metallurgy & Mining

1.3.2 Petroleum Chemical

1.3.3 Ocean Engineering

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DuPont

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DuPont High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Teijin

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Teijin High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DSM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DSM High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dow

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dow High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Celanese

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Celanese High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 LyondellBasell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 LyondellBasell High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED