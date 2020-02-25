High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market 2019 Size, Share, Recent Trends, Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

High performance data analytics is picking up the pace with burgeoning digitalization process in industries and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. The global high performance data analytics market can experience an astounding 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022) with an estimated valuation of USD 82 billion. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report analyzes its market worth with an in-depth study of its drivers who bask in its features such as time-critical based analysis and simulation. Its ability to stream analytics, graph modeling and visualization, architecture analysis, and data analysis either on-cloud or on-premise can be seen as a boon for industries across verticals. Furthermore, growing adoption high performance data analytics in small & medium enterprises (SMEs) can vouch for the high performance data analytics market’s assured future growth.

However, the high performance data analytics market has its share of deterrents. High installation value, lack of funding in poor economic zones and complexity in its programming procedure can bog down the high performance data analytics market during the forecast period. Stringent government laws can also act as a headwind for the market.

Major Key Players

Cisco system, Inc. (U.S.),

Red hat, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Cray Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Juniper Networks (U.S.),

ATOS SE (France)

According to MRFR, Globally the market for High Performance Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 18% from 2016 to 2022.

Industry Trend:

Telekom Slovenije Group has recently allied with Exasol, the world’s first in-memory analytics database by transforming their previous infrastructure. Their aim is now to have data monetization, and Exasol is to help them out with high-speed data handling.

Saama’s life science analytics cloud (LSAC) can provide relevant analytics by incorporating structured and unstructured data. The cloud-based solution can take in data ingestion, integration, and analysis and enables companies to work faster.

Competitive Analysis

The market of High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as Cisco system, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation among others, in the region. European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR due to rising adoption of advanced and analytical method & tools in large enterprises. The Asia Pacific market for High Performance Data Analytics is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023

Segmentation:

The global high performance data analytics market can be segmented by component, technologies, and application.

By component, the high-performance data analytics Market comprises hardware and software.

Based on technologies, the high performance data analytics market can be segmented into structured, semi-structured and unstructured.

Application-wise, the high performance data analytics market includes manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, retailers, energy, and others.

