High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market Trend Analysis By Component & Type Forecast 2023

High-Performance Computing as a Service Market Research, By Component (Platform, Solution), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

High-performance computing as a service is a necessity for enterprises to obtain meaningful insights from a huge amount of unstructured and structured data. High performance computing allows solving complex, scientific calculations, and analytics for making effective business decisions. One of the major factors the growth of high performance computing as a service is the increasing big data, and cloud computing analysis.

Key Players

The key players in the high-performance computing as a service market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Web Services (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Penguin Computing (US), Sabalcore Computing Inc (US), Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc (US), Nimbix Inc (US), Google LLC (US), Dell Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the high-performance computing as a service market. These include Silicon Mechanics Inc (US), Atos SE (France), Nvidia Corporation (US), R Systems NA Inc (US), The MathWorks Inc (US), ToutVirtual Inc (US), T-Services (Russia), Wolfram Alpha LLC (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Rescale Inc (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and others.

Regional Analysis

The High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of high-performance computing as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). The market is dominated by North America owing to the technological advancement and developing supercomputing facilities. On the other hand, Europe closely follows North America and is estimated to be the second largest region by revenue by 2023. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest fastest growing region with highest CAGR during the forecast period since due to growth in the semiconductor industry, and digital infrastructure.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of High-Performance Computing As A Service

5 Market Landscape

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Component, 2019–2023

Table 2 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Organization Size, 2019–2023

Table 3 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Deployment, 2019–2023

Table 4 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Vertical, 2019–2023

Table 5 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

