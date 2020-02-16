High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

High performance computing cluster is defined as an addition of processes for delivering higher and efficient performance as compared to other desktop workstation or computer. It helps the companies to solve problems related to engineering, business, or science. Cluster computing help to solve problems of recurring and complex operations as individual nodes work together and hence can solve problem more efficiently than one computer.

Scope of the Report:

North America is dominating the market of high performance computing cluster due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period. Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.

The global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

PSSC Labs

Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

Intel

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Amazon Web Services

Bright Computing

Google

Microsoft

Advanced Micro Devices

Cisco Systems

TotalCAE

Cray

Cepoint Networks

Lenovo

Penguin Computing

Nor-Tech

RackMountPro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Life Science

Industrial Manufacturing

Banking

Defense

Gaming Industry

Retail

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC)

1.2 Classification of High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) by Types

1.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Life Science

1.3.3 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.4 Banking

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Gaming Industry

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 PSSC Labs

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PSSC Labs High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Silicon Graphics International (SGI) High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Intel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Intel High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Dell

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dell High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Hewlett Packard

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hewlett Packard High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Amazon Web Services

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Amazon Web Services High Performance Computing Cluster (HPCC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

