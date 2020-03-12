High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market 2019 Size, Growth, Share, Competitive Analysis By Globally Leading Players till 2023

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is essentially indicated for patients with different kinds of tremors and cancer patients. This technique is based on ultrasound and helps in pinpointing the exact cell that is involved in the growth of the tumor.

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market is growing pervasively over the past few years, primarily due to the rising prevalence of different types of cancers. Moreover, the wide range of applications of HIFU technology and the increasing development in medical technology is accelerating the market on the global platform.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market will garner significant accruals by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Additional factors that are helping the HIFU therapy market to grow further include increasing investments in the burgeoning healthcare sector and the shift towards HIFU technology. Substantial investments that are made in the R&D activities to bring the betterment in this technology and the equipment are propelling the growth of the global high intensity focused ultrasound therapy market.

Conversely, factors such as the high cost and the side effects associated with HIFU therapy are impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, more advancements in the technology that are expected to happen in the upcoming years will support market growth, lowering the cost of HIFU therapy.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

February 25, 2019 – HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (the US), the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices across the country announced its partnership with Urology Associates, P.C. (the US), one of the leading private urology centers in the US. Through the partnership, Urology Associates will be able to expand their current HIFU program and provide support for patients seeking HIFU as a treatment for localized prostate cancer using HIFU’s technology.

HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound which is a minimally invasive, outpatient treatment for prostate cancer is at the forefront of the latest technologies, surgical techniques, and advanced treatment options.

Key Players for Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market

Highly competitive, the high intensity focused ultrasound therapy market appears to fragmented characterized by the presence of several small and large-scale players. Matured players incorporate various strategic initiatives such as acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, and product launch to gain an edge over their competitors and thus to sustain their position in the market.

The structure of the market is changing due to the increasing partnerships between private practice centers and technology providers. Because of the growing competition in the market, multinational companies are acquiring small yet promising companies operating the developing markets.

Key players leading the global high intensity focused ultrasound market include EDAP TMS, Image Guided Therapy, SonaCare Medical, LLC, Chongqing Hailu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Theraclion, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Shanghai A&S Co. LTD, Insightec, FUS Instruments, and Alpinion Medical Systems among others.

Segments for Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market

For ease of understanding, the market is segmented into five key dynamics: –

By Modality: Therapeutic Ultrasound, Hemostasis, Lithotripsy, Thrombolysis, and Immunomodulation among others.

By Method: Non-Invasive and Minimal-Invasive Method among others.

By Application : Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Neurological Disorders, and Cosmetic Medicine among others.

By End-users: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Research Centers among others.

By Regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis for Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market

The North America region, heading with the largest numbers of cancers patients is expected to retain its dominance over the global HIFU therapy market. Factors such as the presence of numerous technology providers and caregivers substantiate the growth of the market. Moreover, high healthcare expenditures and substantial investments in the R&D activities to being betterments in the therapy drive the growth of the HIFU therapy market in the region.

Owing to the augmenting demand for minimally invasive therapy to treat the chronic diseases such as cancer, the HIFU therapy market in the North American region is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR throughout the forecast period, creating a large revenue pocket by 2023.

The HIFU therapy market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the increasing demand for painless therapies among the rising number of cancer and other chronic diseases patients predominantly drive the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing adoption of HIFU therapy for the treatment of chronic diseases drive the growth of the HIFU therapy market in the region. Furthermore, favorable governmental support and initiatives drive the growth of the regional market extensively.

The Asia Pacific HIFU therapy market is rapidly emerging as a promising market, globally. Factors such as the enormous advancements in the technology alongside the wide uptake of advanced technologies in the medical science drive the growth of the market in the region. Countries in the Asian region especially provide immense growth opportunities for the HIFU therapy market, accounting over half of the world’s total population. Further Private equity firms and venture capitalists are increasingly investing in the HIFU therapy market in countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

