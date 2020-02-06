HIGH HEAT MELAMINE FOAM MARKET MAJOR MANUFACTURERS, TRENDS, DEMAND, SHARE ANALYSIS TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “High Heat Melamine Foam Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”

This report provides in depth study of “High Heat Melamine Foam Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The High Heat Melamine Foam Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

High Heat Melamine Foam is a foam-like material consisting of a formaldehyde-melamine-sodium bisulfite copolymer, widely used in industrial, construction, transportation, aerospace etc. Melamine foam belongs to thermosetting plastic foam, and the traditional polyethylene, polystyrene and low crosslinking degree of polyurethane foam (working temperature is 80 ℃, and more than 80 ℃ when the distortion and decomposition), compared with high thermal stability and aging resistance, can be in for a long time – between 180 ℃ to 200 ℃ temperature range of the stable work, can bear the high temperature of 240 ℃ in the short term. Therefore, melamine foam can replace polyolefin in broad areas, such as polystyrene, polyurethane foam plastics. High Heat Melamine foam is flame retardant, heating and insulating, and heat resistant. Melamine scum is often mixed with other materials to create various products. It has been used for over twenty years as insulation for pipes and ductwork, the low smoke and flame properties of melamine foam prevent it from being a fire hazard.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global High Heat Melamine Foam market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF SE

SINOYQX

BEIJING GUOJIAN ANKE

PUYANG GREEN FOAM

ZHEJIANG YA DINA NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY

Junhua Group

Asian Glory Chemical Company Limited

Acoustafoam

LINYI YINGKE CHEMISTRY

Clark Foam

CMS Danskin Acoustics Limited

WILHAMS

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Others

By End-User / Application

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Others

