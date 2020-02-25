High Field Superconducting Magnets Market Insights, Product Value, Key-Market Players, Demand Growth and Forecast up to 2025

It has been observed that, the global market for High Field Superconducting Magnets Market would be experiencing steady growth marked in million US$ by 2025. Such advancements can be attributed to the efforts put in by prime manufacturers operating in the global High Field Superconducting Magnets Market during the period 2019-2025. All such statistics and figures are carefully enclosed in a recently uploaded research report titled “Global High Field Superconducting Magnets Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, onto its broad online database. Readers are enlightened about different aspects associated to the global High Field Superconducting Magnets Market which covers growth rate, revenue share, geographical market share, sales channel and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

A superconducting magnet is an electromagnet made from coils of superconducting wire. They must be cooled to cryogenic temperatures during operation. In its superconducting state the wire has no electrical resistance and therefore can conduct much larger electric currents than ordinary wire, creating intense magnetic fields. Superconducting magnets can produce greater magnetic fields than all but the strongest non-superconducting electromagnets and can be cheaper to operate because no energy is dissipated as heat in the windings. They are used in MRI machines in hospitals, and in scientific equipment such as NMR spectrometers, mass spectrometers, fusion reactors and particle accelerators. High Field usually means >2T.

The High Field Superconducting Magnets market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Field Superconducting Magnets.

This report presents the worldwide High Field Superconducting Magnets market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bruker

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (JASTEC)

Mitsubishi Electric

Oxford Instruments

MR Solutions

ASG Superconductors SpA

Tesla Engineering Ltd

Cryogenic Limited

Janis Research Company, LLC

Jeol

Weifang Xinli Superconducting Technology Co.,Ltd

High Field Superconducting Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

Dry Type

Wet Type

High Field Superconducting Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

MRI

Nuclear Fusion

Particle Accelerator

Cyclotron

Crystal Grower

Others

High Field Superconducting Magnets Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Field Superconducting Magnets Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

