High-Fiber Biscuit Market: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This comprehensive High-Fiber Biscuit Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major ingredients used in high-fiber biscuits are oats, wheat grains, and wheat bran. Furthermore, we have also considered biscuits with packaging labels such as whole grain, multi-grain, wheat grain, whole-wheat, digestive high-fiber or hi-fiber, muesli, and oats or those described as being high in fiber in their product description. As the consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about ingredients and health benefits, many players in the market are emphasizing on factors like low sugar and low-calorie content to develop health and wellness biscuits. Many players are also introducing organic products, eliminating artificial flavors and preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups (HFCS), and other such unhealthy ingredients.

The growing demand for sugar-free high-fiber biscuits will drive the growth prospects for the global high-fiber biscuit market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for sugar-free biscuitsamong consumers is the increasing number of diabetes cases in various parts of the world. Also, according to the industry research report, it has been estimated that nearly 64% of men and 54% of women in the UK is overweight, and nearly 40% of the US population is obese by 2023. Moreover, since many consumers refer labels on various high fiber food and beverage products to determine the sugar content, the biscuit manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing a variety of sugar-free high-fiber biscuits for different product applications.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

MondelÄ“z International

Pladis

Parle Products

Continental Biscuits

Galletas GullÃ³n

Kellogg

Life Fit Health Foods

Nairn’s Oatcakes

RYVITA

UNIBIC India

Walkers Shortbread

Weetabix

Segment by Type

Plain and Sandwich Biscuits

Cookie

Crackers, Thins, Crackerbread, And Crispbread

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

