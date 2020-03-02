High-End Unification Arrangements among Leading Players Set to Bolster Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market during 2017 to 2026

FactMR has published a fresh study titled “Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026”, to its broad online repository. The primary purpose of this assessment is to pilot readers about the different projections associated to the global big data analytics in healthcare market. The confidence put in by several healthcare organizations towards big data analytics is already supporting the development of the concerned market. Based on this valuation, the global big data analytics in healthcare market is likely to exhibit 17.7% CAGR during 2017-2026. Furthermore, over US$ 45,000 Mn revenues is expected to be secured from worldwide sales during the stated forecast period.

Precision medicine has the potential to swing from the one-size-fits-all approach with the use of patient-specific therapeutics as well as utilizing large amount of data seized from tools such as mobile biometric sensors, genomics, and smartphone apps. With the availability of health data, doctors are gaining capacity to build predictive models along with better patient profiles assisting effective anticipation, diagnosis and treatment of different diseases. Furthermore, leading partnerships and collaborations among healthcare organizations and researchers have led to active developments in data pools that can be later used for assembling improved personalized healthcare models.

APEJ Region to Remain Profitable during Forecast Period

According to this FactMR study, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to continue as the fast-expanding and advantageous market for big data analytics in healthcare. Furthermore, North America and Europe are also showing signs to emerge as lucrative regions in the near future.

The big data analytics in healthcare market across Latin America and Japan are expected to showcase relatively higher CAGR as compared to those recorded in North America and Europe, even though accounting for moderately lower revenues during the stated forecast period.

Government Engagement Paving Positive Path for Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

The inclination and dependency towards electronic medical records, along with favorable government policies has significantly motivated the implementation of big data analytics in healthcare sector. However, most of the medical professionals do not hold the necessary skill set for leveraging information provided by big data analytics. This aspect behaves as a major restraint for the development of the target market. In order to make corrections, government and healthcare organizations are focusing on suitable training of professionals so as to make them capable to utilize the obtained data in an evocative manner and smartly draft healthcare policies.

Competitive Landscape

With the conclusion of the report study, readers can receive quick insights associated to the competitive scenario active across the global big data analytics in healthcare market. Considering the present status of the target market surrounding mergers and partnerships among prominent players, the road to development is surely golden.

Talking about new marker entrants, there can be several barriers like high deployment cost as well as difficulty to handle the pressure from well-established players on the grounds of quality and innovation. Some of the prime market players mentioned in the report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corp, OptumHealth Care Solutions, McKesson, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, Oracle Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Zephyr Health, Infosys, Alteryx, SAP SE, SAS Institute and Denodo Technologies Inc.

