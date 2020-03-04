High-End Consumer Preference towards Marketing Resource Management Market Likely To Boost Growth during 2018-2028

The marketing resource management (MRM) market is highly fragmented as vendors focus on domestic players. Tier 3 players in the marketing resource management (MRM) market continue to remain focused on small and medium businesses due to cost advantage. The market fragmentation can be gauged from the fact that these tier 3 players account for nearly 80% revenue share of the global marketing resource management market. Tier 3 companies are looking to scale up through partnerships with large players. For instance, Allocadia and Percolate initiated a strategic collaboration that was focused on using the expertise of both the companies in terms of content marketing platforms and marketing performance management to deliver a marketing process with better visibility.

Consistently challenged by data silos, businesses are focused on enhancing customer experience. Against this backdrop, marketing resource management (MRM) companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions to gain technological knowhow delivering high quality data-driven business decisions.

In 2017, Aprimo LLC, one of the leader in the marketing resource management (MRM) market acquired ADAM software which delivers a digital asset management software solution. The acquisition will allow Aprimo to offer efficient and integrated marketing operations in terms of production and publication content.

Recently, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of marketing resource management (MRM) solutions acquired ActivePath, an Israeli-based digital technology company to strengthen the Broadridge’s governance and communications businesses.

Bynder, a prominent leader in the marketing resource management (MRM) market has recently announced the acquisition of Webdam, a Shutterstock’s digital asset management business. The acquisition is targeted to deliver scalable and cloud-based digital marketing solutions.

Digital marketing has taken a center stage among marketers for brand promotion and maintenance of brand consistency. In the post-GDPR era, the way businesses invest in brand promotion has dramatically changed, particularly the marketing activities that are allocated to the EU. Rather than a burden, GDPR compliance is focused on assisting businesses to establish a customer-centric legal marketing approach. Apart from maintaining status quo through data transparency, a complex marketing approach is involved in establishing a successful customer-centricity.

The post-GDPR period is marked by businesses vying to get the hold of their data-driven marketing strategies and vendors in the marketing resource management (MRM) market can leverage this opportunity to deliver efficient and legal marketing automation.

Modern marketers are vying for a personalized brand image where marketing is focused on delivering customer-centric content. In delivering a customized branded experience, marketing resource management (MRM) solutions play an important role in enabling organizations to address customer preferences rapidly. Advanced marketing resource management (MRM) solutions with machine learning and AI enable brands to create a customer profile and optimize marketing strategy. Increasing demand for personalized content has led marketers to opt for marketing resource management (MRM) solutions with the aim to enhance their market presence.

Delivery of a measurable ROI continues to challenge marketers owing to the complexity involved in the marketing process and the ambiguity of the outcome. The emergence of data analytics and advanced marketing resource management (MRM) solutions has enabled marketers to make informed and quick decisions. As data-driven marketing enhances the efficiency of managing marketing resource, reliance on data to improve market exposure is highly sought after among marketers. With the growing demand for market automation and customer-centricity, marketing resource management (MRM) solutions are likely to gain traction during the assessment period.

The competitive landscape section offers a dashboard view of leading players in the marketing resource management (MRM) market. Detailed company profiles can be found that deliver product offerings, key business strategies and market shares. Few of the key players profiled in the marketing resource management (MRM) market report include Aprimo, LLC, BrandMuscle, Inc., IBM Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Percolate Industries, Inc., SAP SE and Bynder B.V.

