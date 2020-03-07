High Carbon Bearing Steel Market to Grow Substantially during 2018- 2028 With Key Palyers OVAKO Sanyo Special Steel CITIC Special Steel Group

High Carbon Bearing Steel Market: Introduction

Bearing as an equipment is an integral part of numerous industries to achieve optimum and efficient results. Selecting the material during the bearing fabrication is one of the key factors that helps to decide the degree of performance of the bearing. High carbon bearing steel as a material is witnessing increased adoption & attraction in bearing manufacturing. Numerous attributes of high carbon bearing steel such as high load bearing capacity and extensive temperature range of operation are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. High carbon bearing steel enables high level of efficacy in bearings, which further results in the reduction of resistance and increases the mobility or functioning of the component, and further assists in efficient working of the machineries. The bearings fabricated through high carbon bearing steel help in reducing downtime & maintenance time in various end-use industries, which reduces the overall operating cost & increases the productivity. In the commercial market place there are many types of high carbon bearing steel materials available, out of which high carbon chromium bearing steel and high carbon stainless bearing steel are the most adopted ones in the global market. The mixture of chromium & stainless is also used in order to give increase the efficacy of high carbon bearing steel material. The mixture ratio of the materials keeps on changing according to the demand from the end users.

High Carbon Bearing Steel Market: Dynamics

The high carbon bearing steel is experiencing significant demand from the past few years, which is expected to drive the growth of the high carbon bearing steel market during the forecast period. There are numerous factors that implicit the increased sales volume of high carbon bearing steels such as their better high load bearing capacity & ability working efficiently at elevated temperatures. Due to the abovementioned properties, high carbon bearing steel is turning over as a choice of material for the fabrication of bearings, thus creating substantial sales revenue in the global market. Expansion of the automotive, manufacturing and chemical industries is creating substantial growth opportunities for the suppliers of high carbon bearing steel. Several bearing manufacturers are implementing new business models as a part of their enterprise strategy, these manufacturers are doing backward integration and establishing their in-house capabilities for high carbon bearing steel processing, which enables quick turnaround time in the whole supple chain of high carbon bearing steel market. However, volatile raw material prices and requirement of high capital for the processing of high carbon bearing steel are factors expected to negatively impact the growth of the overall market.

On the basis of Product type, the high carbon bearing steel market can be segmented as:

High Carbon Chromium Bearing Steel

High Carbon Stainless Bearing Steel

On the basis of Application, the high carbon bearing steel market can be segmented as:

Deep Groove Ball Bearing

Cylindrical Roller Bearing

Spherical Roller Bearing

Angular Contact Ball Bearing

Tapered Roller Bearing

Thrust Ball Bearing

Thrust Spherical Roller Bearing

High Carbon Bearing Steel Market: Regional Trends

Low manufacturing cost for the fabrication of bearing in China is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the manufacturers, and is expected to drive the growth of the market. South East Asia Pacific is on the same track as of China in terms of growth as the region is involved in large production of bearings. Western Europe has substantial production capacity of bearings, which is expected to fuel the growth of the high carbon bearing steel market in the region. With growing automotive and marine industries in North America, the region is expected to hold significant share in the global high carbon bearing steel market. Latin America, Eastern Europe & MEA are considered as the low volume–high growth markets.

