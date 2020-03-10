High Barrier Film Packaging Market lucrative opportunities by 2026 examined in new market research report

High barrier film packaging provides protection to sensitive material from damage stimulus such as moisture, oxygen, and dust, which can degrade quality of products. This form of high barrier film packaging are suitable substitutes for food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging, to keep food and pharma products protected, and extend shelf life. High barrier films in flexible packaging are often used to ensure product integrity and maintain quality inn case of water permeation moisture, oil, oxygen, aroma, flavor, gas, and light.

High Barrier Film Packaging Market: Dynamics

The trend of increasing preference for ready, fresh meat packaged in trays under low-oxygen MAP is driving growth of the global high barrier film packaging market. Increasing demand for stand-up pouches and bag packaging in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and healthcare industries has led to increased sales of high barrier film packaging in the recent past. Plastics are the widely used material; however, concerns related to plastics allowing exchange of gases and vapors that can degrade the quality and safety of packaged products is resulting in reducing preference for such materials. Changing consumer preference along with change in market structure coupled with supply side push to offer new and innovative products. This has supported the global high barrier film packaging market worldwide.High barrier film packaging finds major application in fast moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

High Barrier Film Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global high barrier film packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology type, material type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of technology, high barrier film packaging market is segmented into polymer nano composites, ORMOCER, multi-layer film, besela barrier film, sustainable barrier coatings, melamine-based barrier coatings, and others. On the basis of material high barrier film packaging, high barrier film packaging market is segmented into biaxial oriented polypropylene and cast polypropylene, biaxial oriented polyethylene terephthalate, biaxial oriented polyamide, transparent high barrier films, low-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride,metalized films, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyvinyidene chloride, polyacrylonitrile, cyclic olefin copolymer, polyvinyl alcohol, inorganic, silicon oxide, and aluminium oxide, Nylon (Cast and Biax) and vinyl. By product type, high barrier film packaging market is segmented into pouches & bags, tray lidding film, wrapping film, stand-up pouches, forming webs and blister packs. Applications of high barrier film packaging are food & beverage, pharmaceutical & medical, personal care & cosmetics, and other applications. Food and beverage is one of the most prominent application segments for high barrier film packaging.

High Barrier Film Packaging Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, high barrier film packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is a major market for high barrier film packaging both in terms of demand and manufacturing capacity, followed by high barrier film packaging market in North America. Due to increasing customer base for high barrier film packaging. High barrier film packaging market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness fastest-growth in terms of volume. The global market for high barrier film packaging is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Markets in MEA and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

High Barrier Film Packaging Market: Key Players

Key players in the high barrier film packaging market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch, Sealed Air, Ampac Oliver-Tolas, Krehalon, HPM Global, Inc., Flair Flexible, Constantia Flexibles, Janco Inc. Winpak Limited, MULTIVAC, Dupont, Wipak Group, and BERNHARDT Packaging. Other prominent players include Sonoco, 3D Packaging, Prairie State Group, ClearBags, Shako Flexipack, and Perlen Packaging.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

