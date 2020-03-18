High-Availability Server Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

High-availability servers are groups of systems that support the server applications that can be reliably utilized with a minimum amount of downtime. These servers are operated using high-availability software to harness the redundant computers that provide continued service when the server components fail. Without high-availability software, if a server is running a particular application and crashes, the application is unavailable until the server is restored or fixed.

The growing demand for big-data analytics to be one of the primary growth factors for the high-availability server market. Business applications and consumer applicatiuo9ns generate a huge quantity of structured and unstructured data that require high-performance storage facilities. Big data analytics analyzes the business data and aids in business decision making. The increasing requirements for big data analytics solutions and complex data storage facilities influence the demand for high-availability servers.

Enterprises are adopting the cloud-based services to improve their business operations. Increasing use of analytics has led to several innovations such as highly efficient high-availability servers including mission-critical and density-optimized servers. The increasing demand for converged and hyper-converged infrastructures is increasing the competition among the server system vendors that has resulted in the reduction in the price of their products. This decline in the price of servers is one of the major trends that will gain traction in the high-availability server market during the coming years.

In 2018, the global High-Availability Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High-Availability Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Availability Server development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM

Lenovo

StackVelocity

Bull (Atos)

Fujitsu

NEC

Oracle

Quanta Computer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Availability Level 1

Availability Level 2

Availability Level 3

Availability Level 4

Availability Level 5

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Service And Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

