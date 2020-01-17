High Altitude Platform Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global High Altitude Platform Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— A High Altitude Platform is quasi-stationary aircraft that provides means of delivering a service to a large area while staying thousands of feet above in the air for long periods of time.

Scope of the Report:

A HAP differs from other aircraft in the sense that is specially designed to operate at a very high altitude and is able to stay there for hours, even days.HAP enables governments to expand their defense technology portfolio and use advanced technology systems for surveillance and data relays across uneven terrains such as large water bodies which are relatively hard to reach by terrestrial towers.

The worldwide market for High Altitude Platform is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2023, from 1050 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Altitude Platform in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aerostar International, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Avealto Ltd.

Elektra Solar GmbH

ILC Dover L.P.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

TCOM L.P.

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Airships

Tethered Aerostat Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surveillance

Commuication

Navigation and Remote Sensing

EO/IR System

