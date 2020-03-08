High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2022

Market Scenario

HALE is an air bourne vehicle which is able to perform large survey of geographic areas with a high level of accuracy and gives real time information with respect to military, defense, surveillance and any other civilian tasks. High altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) can be considered as an advanced version of HALE. HAPS is designed to operate at very high altitude. It can be installed at a height of 30,000ft from the earth whereas HALE has the capability to reach up to 65,000 ft. from the earth surface. Moreover, HALE and HAPS can be modified with respect to the requirement which is not possible in case of geostationary satellites. To control the function of geostationary satellites, operators need to take care of the energy sources which in this case mainly comprises of fuel gases. These fuel gases also increases the cost of maintenance of the satellites. Whereas, HALE and HAPS works on solar energy and Lithium-ion batteries which carries very low cost as compared to fuel gases. Therefore, aerospace & defense, military, surveillance, or communication applications has started adopting HALE and now days HAPS to increase operation efficiency.

The major growth driver of High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market includes high installation and operation cost of geostationary satellites, and high need of surveillance required on borders among others. However, factors such as variable weather & climate conditions and air traffic regulations are expected to hinder the market growth of High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) in the forecast period 2019-2022.

Key Findings

The global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market is expected to reach USD 23 billion by 2022, growing with approximately 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2019-2022.

By Application, surveillance & communication is expected to grow with fastest growing 11.32% and 10.62% CAGR.

By Energy source, lithium-ion battery is expected to grow with 11% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market of Pseudo Satellite market throughout the forecast period.

Segments

Global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Application: military, surveillance, communications, civil and others.

Segmentation by Energy Source : Solar cell, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen & helium and fuel gas.

Regional Analysis

The global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing technology adoption and government initiatives to increase domestic manufacturing and production of defence and military equipment is expected to drive the growth of High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market include Airbus SAS, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BOSH global services, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SZDJI Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot SA, Hawkeye systems Ltd., AeroVironment, IAI Ltd., and others.

Intended Audience

OEM

Aerospace & defence

Manufacturing industries

Technology investors

Government

Financial institute

Distributors

End-Users

The report for High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

