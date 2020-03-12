High Abuse Shrink Bags Market- Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2017-2027 | Bemis Krehalon UK Ltd., Flexopack, Krehalon Industries B.V., EPACKAGING LLC.

Shelf life acts as an essential factor among meat packaging manufacturers while choosing packaging bags and films. High-abuse shrink bags are one such solution to extend the shelf life of fresh meat products by offering advanced innovative and patented technology. High abuse shrink bags are designed for surface pasteurization of meat products inside of the packaging. Nowadays, meat packaging manufacturers are more focusing on the designs of packaging in order to sell their products differently as it is highly dependent on the purchasing decision for a positive impact. Further, this led to the specific requirement of packaging films for meat packaging applications.

Raw materials play a major role in packaging films in order to gain popularity among meat packaging manufacturers and retailers in the future. For instance, material like Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), which is highly used in high abuse shrink bags has properties such as high gas barrier, amazing strength and environmentally friendly as compared to other raw materials.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2632

High Abuse Shrink Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the U.S Food and drug administration, sales of fresh meat majorly accounts for about 65% of the overall food sales thus creating ample opportunities for high abuse shrink bags consumption, which in turn driving high abuse shrink bags market. Moreover, the food sector coupled with food service restaurants have shown a promising growth in the recent past years which is fueling the growth of meat packaging as well as the high abuse shrink bags market.

Food packaging acts majorly driving the growth of the high abuse shrink bags market as flexible packaging accounts for nearly 50% of the total food packaging market. The rise in prices of meat products can be a major challenge to the global high abuse shrink bags market.

High Abuse Shrink Bags Market: Region wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global high abuse shrink bags market is divided into majorly five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the global high abuse shrink bags market throughout 2016 to 2024. North America, being the largest producer of meat packaging which is attributed to the huge usage of high abuse shrink bags in the developed countries of North America. However, the trend is gradually picking up the pace in developed markets for the global high abuse shrink bags market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven mainly by china, Japan and India in the global high abuse shrink bags market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in the high abuse shrink bags market.

High Abuse Shrink Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global high abuse shrink bags market is segmented into

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyolefin

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

On the basis of application type, the global high abuse shrink bags market is segmented into

Fresh Meat

Frozen Fish and Sea Food

Non gassing Cheese

Non-ripening cheese

Others

On the basis of meat type, the global high abuse shrink bags market is segmented into

Beef

Veal

Lamb

Pork

Others

Download TOC of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2632

High Abuse Shrink Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global high abuse shrink bags market includes Bemis Krehalon UK Ltd., Flexopack, Krehalon Industries B.V., EPACKAGING LLC., TDI PACKSYS LLC, Apex Packaging Corporation, Printpack, Fortune Plastics, Novolex, and Berry Plastics Group Incorporated, Fuji Seal International Incorporated, Inteplast Group Limited and many more.