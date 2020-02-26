Hi-Fi Speaker Market 2019 Comprehensive Study, Industry Challenges, Key Findings, Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

The report on the global Hi-Fi Speaker System Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The hi-fi speakers are also known as 2-way or 3-way speakers. These speakers is composed of various speaker elements which can imitate the frequencies ranging from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The special feature of High-Fidelity speaker is that every element are responsible to imitate the different range of frequency which are generally known as crossover or threshold frequencies. For instance, one element can emit the frequency up to 500 Hz, second 500 Hz to 9 kHz and the third might reproduce the above 9 kHz frequencies.

Thus, the advance speaker is developed and designed to imitate and reproduce very precise frequencies at high loudness. However, advancement of technology and increase in demand for wireless speakers is expected to be one of the major propelling factors for the growth of hi-fi speakers. Additionally, with the increasing awareness of internet of things in the industrial and commercial sectors is also considered to be gaining popularity in the Hi-Fi market over the next few years.

Major Key Players

Onkyo Corporation (Japan),

Yamaha Corporation (Japan),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

LG Electronics Corporation (South Korea),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd. (England),

Bose Corporation (U.S.),

Harman International Inc. (England),

DEI Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Tannoy Ltd. (England)

According to MRFR, The Global Hi-Fi speaker system Market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.69 billion by the end of 2023 with 6.20% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News

Bose Corporation had redefine the sport headphone by launching sound Sports free headphones which provides better sound quality for music. The advance earphones facilitates through charging case which holds the ear bud and increase the storage capacity by two times and increase the charging capacity in 10 hours of battery life.

Denon CEOL N10 is releasing a new Hi-Fi speaker system that is packed with all the latest technology while still supporting the old physical media like CDs. The N10 offers support for both Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2.

Segmentation

The global Hi-Fi speaker system market has been segmented based on connectivity technology, distribution channel, and end-users. By Connectivity technology, the market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wired sub-segment has been further segmented into Ethernet and Audio cables. The Wireless sub-segment has been further segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay and others. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online sales and retail sales. By end-users, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial, automotive and others.

Regional Analysis

The global Hi-Fi speaker system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of Hi-Fi speaker system market globally drives the market majorly due to growing consumer electronics market and adoption of wireless connectivity

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years due to the booming electronic industry globally. It is due to the rising income of individuals globally and increasing affordability of technology products globally. It gives willingness push to Hi-Fi speaker system market in future prospective.

The global Hi-Fi Speaker System market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Asia Pacific region hold the largest share of the total Hi-Fi speaker system market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading Hi-Fi speaker system providers in the region. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, Panasonic Corporation are well known leading industry participants located in Asia Pacific. Recently, in October 2017, Digitek, an Indian market leader in Photographic & amp; smartphone accessories introduced its brand new bluetooth Speaker, DBS-011 with in-built digital decoder for decoding and playing Mp3 files and low distortion 20W Power Amplifier with Bass Control, the 5.25” hi-fi speaker produces high fidelity, rich sound. In September 2017, Xiaomi has launched a new compact Bluetooth speaker named ‘Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2’ having two 2.5W speakers that can produce high-fidelity sound over Bluetooth. Booming automotive industry in China and India is expected to surge the Hi-Fi speaker system market at fast pace.

Due to technological adoption and smart gadgets, North America region is showing steady growth in the Hi-Fi speaker system market. North America is the second largest region for the Hi-Fi speaker system market. Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc. are some of the leading industry participants of the Hi-Fi speaker system market headqured in U.S.

