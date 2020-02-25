HFCS-42 Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the global market size of HFCS-42 in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of HFCS-42 in these regions.
This report studies the High Fructose Corn Syrup market, High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener made from corn, comes in two primary compositions—HFCS-42 and HFCS-55. This means it is composed of either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, with the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars (chains of glucose).
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.
In 2017, the global HFCS-42 market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the HFCS-42 market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of HFCS-42 include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the HFCS-42 include
ADM
Cargill
Tate & Lyle
Ingredion Incorporated
Roquette
Daesang
Showa Sangyo
Hungrana
COFCO Group
Baolingbao
Market Size Split by Type
Type 1
Type 2
Market Size Split by Application
Beverages
Baked Foods
Dairy & Desserts
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 HFCS-42 Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global HFCS-42 Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Type 1
1.4.3 Type 2
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global HFCS-42 Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Beverages
1.5.3 Baked Foods
1.5.4 Dairy & Desserts
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
HFCS-42 Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
