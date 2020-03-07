Hexane Market Analysis, Regional Outlook, Revenue Growth, Future Trends, Application, Manufacturer, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Hexane is an unreactive, colorless, odorless and relatively cost-effective solvent. It is insoluble in water and highly flammable, volatile, and colorless liquid. It is widely used in the manufacturing and extraction of edible oils from nut and vegetable crops, such as soybeans and peanuts. Hexane is used as a solvent for glues and varnishes. Furthermore, it is used as a cleaning agent known as a degreaser in the printing industry. However, some industrially obtained solvents contain methyl cyclopentane compound, which can alter hexane’s properties.

As per our analysis, some of the prominent market factors and trends identified in the global hexane market include rapidly increasing food processing industries owing to food supply to expanding the population, rising demand for leather products, and increasing expenditure on research activities. Hexane formulations play a vital role in the manufacturing leather products. Leather goods are anticipated to observe higher growth rates. Additionally, self-grooming and styling are the major trends, which are predicted to drive the hexane market. Excellent immiscibility, cleaning, and degreasing properties of hexane are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Hexane manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of hexane

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Key Players and Competition Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hexane market are

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)

Phillips 66 Company (U.S.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Liaoyang Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

Rompetrol S.A. (Romania)

Junyuan Petroleum Group (China).

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Hexane Market is categorized based on grade, application, and region. Based on the grade, the market is bifurcated into polymer and food. Based on the application, the hexane market is categorized into the formulation, oil extraction, cleaning agent, and others. Based on the region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global hexane market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading market for hexane followed by North America and Europe. The North American hexane market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth due to increasing consumption potential, increasing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. Moreover, the presence of tremendous oil & gas reserves in this region is predicted to reduce the demand gap for hexane raw materials. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period on account of expanding food processing industry.

