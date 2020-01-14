Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022

Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market Market.

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. It has anaphylactic irritation to the skin; specific gravity: 1.331(20?); flash point: 250?; stored in the air, it is stable, but easy to absorb moisture and lump. Hexamine is flammable with colorless flame. Its melting point is 263?. When heated to 100? at normal pressure, minor part of it will be sublimated and decomposed into methylamine.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Stabilized Grade

Unstabilized Grade

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Synthetic Resin Industry

Rubber Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Hexion

Metafrax

INEOS

Shchekinoazot JSC

CHEMANOL

Caldic

MGC

KCIL

Simalin

Sina Chemical

Feno Resinas

COPENOR

Runhua Chemical

Yuhang Chemical

Xiangrui Chemical

Yangmei Fengxi

Ruixing Group

Shengxuelong Chemical

Xudong Chemical

Linze Chemical

GAMERON



Regions Covered in Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

