Hexamethylenediamine Market Research Report: By Potential, Influential Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Hexamethylenediamine or HMDA is classified as a colorless solid and unpleasant odor with chemical formula H2N (CH2)6NH2. The organic compound is a diamine which consist of hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain terminated with amine functional group. It is manufactured by the hydrogenation of adiponitrile and is used in extensive range of application such as nylon synthesis, coating intermediates, water treatment chemicals, lubricants, and others.

Moreover, it is majorly used as chemical intermediate monomer in the manufacturing of polymers such as nylon 6,6. Additionally, it is used as a curing agent additive in petrochemical sector and as a corrosion inhibitor in water treatment chemicals. It finds wide application scope in numerous end use industries such as paints & coatings, automotive, textile, and petrochemicals.

Get Free sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4884

Furthermore, rising construction activities in developed and developing nation has increased the paints & coatings consumption, which is likely to propel the demand for HMDA over the estimated period. Rising R&D activities focused on the development of better substitute to replace the use of HMDA is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive analysis

The major players operating in the hexamethylenediamine market are

BASF SE (Germany)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

INVISTA (U.S.)

Ascend Performance Materials (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

LANXESS (Germany)

Market Segmentation

Globally, Hexamethylenediamine Market is spanned on the basis of application, end use, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented as nylon synthesis, lubricants, water treatment chemicals, coating, and others. Among these, nylon synthesis segment holds the largest market share on account of wide utilization of nylon 6,6 from various end use industries such as textile and automotive.

Nylon 6,6 is used in the manufacturing of automotive components such as rocket covers, oil pans, airbags, radiator end tanks, and air intake manifolds. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is predicted to give a new momentum for the use of lubricants.

Based on end use, the market is classified as petrochemical, textile, paints & coatings, automotive, and others. Among them, automotive segment holds the largest market share due to increasing automotive production and sales across the globe. Water treatment chemical segment is estimated to register healthy growth on account of strong demand for fresh water from household and process industries.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Hexamethylenediamine Market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America region emerged as the leading HMDA market in 2016 and is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR during the assessment period, (2016 to 2023) due to expansion of numerous end use industries such as textile and petrochemical among others.

In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are among the major contributors in the regional market growth and are predicted to see a significant regional market growth on account of strong growth in textile sector.

European countries such as Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Germany, and the U.K have emerged as the regional consumer markets on account of developed end use industries and rising consumer spending on textile and automotive. Furthermore, presence of key automotive manufacturers specifically in Germany and Italy are expected to drive the market growth.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hexamethylenediamine-market-4884

Intended Audience

Hexamethylenediamine Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Hexamethylenediamine

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]