Herpes Treatment Market Size and Share 2025 Sales, Production, Consumption and Segmentation

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease. With the increase in population of various regions, there is also an increase in the rate of health issues around the world. As the rate of diseases grow, the treatment markets are also expected to grow substantially. With respect to sexually transmitted disease like genital herpes, its treatment market includes different drug types like Acyclovir, Valacyclovir and Famciclovir. The indication of genital herpes include HSV-1 and HSV-2.

The rising prevalence of shingles or herpes zoster in the older population is one of the key drivers responsible for the markets growth. According to the center for disease control and prevention (CDC), almost one in every three individuals in the US are likely to develop shingles during their lifetime. People aged 50 years and above can develop this disease due to weakened immune system. Complications associated with this disease such as post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) can cause severe pain in the areas where the rashes occurred due to shingles. People administered with immunosuppressants in the past can also develop the disease. CDC recommends that one dose of the zoster vaccine must be prescribed to adults who are 60 years and above to reduce the probability of the disease and PHN. This will drive the demand for drugs for virus types such as herpes simplex and herpes zoster, subsequently fueling market growth.

Request a Sample PDF Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2039953

One of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the global herpes treatment market in the coming years is the emergence of novel therapies. GEN-003 vaccine, developed by Genocea is under clinical trials and is effective in controlling both the shedding and outbreak of herpes simplex virus or HSV-2 infection. Shingrix vaccine developed for the treatment of herpes zoster or shingles is also expected to change the market landscape once launched in the forthcoming years.

The global Herpes Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Herpes Treatment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Herpes Treatment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Herpes Treatment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Herpes Treatment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Herpes Treatment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

View Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index at: https://www.researchmoz.us/global-herpes-treatment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Abbott

Mylan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Vical

Market size by Product

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Market size by End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

About Us

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.

Contact Us:

Mr. Nachiket

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Tel: 866-997-4948 (Us-Canada Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]

tmrresearchblog.com