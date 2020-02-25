WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Herpes Treatment Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2023”.
The analysts forecast the global herpes treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Herpesviruses belong to double-stranded DNA viruses, which are responsible for a large number of diseases in humans and animals. There are eight types of human herpesvirus (HHV) that affects humans. Among these, herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella-zoster virus (VZV) are the two most commonly found HHVs that causes severe infections in humans. HSV is further segmented into oral herpes and genital herpes.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global herpes treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of both branded and generic drugs in herpes treatment market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Herpes Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Gilead
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Merck
• Novartis
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott
• Agenus
• Genocea
• Mylan
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Vical
Market driver
• Increasing prevalence of herpes infection
Market challenge
• Side effects of drugs
Market trend
• Emergence of novel therapies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market introduction
PART 06: Pipeline landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by virus type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading count
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Continued……
