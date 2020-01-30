Herpes Markers Testing Market Estimated to Reach US$ 481.8 Mn by 2025

An introduction to the global herpes marker testing market

Herpes marker testing is done to detect the presence of the herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection in the body. Various strains of herpes simplex virus have been known to infect humans. Among these, only two are included in the scope of our study: HSV1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 generally causes orofacial diseases such as cold sores, whereas HSV-2 is responsible only for genital herpes. Diagnostic kits available for herpes marker testing include HSV-1 kits, HSV-2 kits and HSV-1/HSV-2 kits. There are various types of laboratory diagnosis methods based on sensitivity and specificity, such as viral culture method, antigen & antibody based immunoassays and PCR amplification. The end users of these test types include hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and academic & research institutes. The global herpes marker testing market was valued at US$ 284.9 Mn in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Factors impacting revenue growth of the global herpes marker testing market

The global market for herpes marker testing products is flooded with numerous regional as well as international players and is continuously evolving with various technological advancements and new product launches. The herpes marker testing market is mainly driven by the prevalence of herpes in the population, increasing government support, growing awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, new product launches and an increasing focus on evidence-based medicine. Certain factors such as poor access to diagnostic services in remote areas, insufficient R&D initiatives, pricing pressures, and stringent regulations are some of the factors restricting market revenue growth. Companies are focusing on acquisitions, mergers and new product approvals and launches for remaining competitive in the global market.

Antibody/Antigen based kits to lead global market revenue growth by test type

Based on test type, the market for herpes marker testing has been divided into viral culture test, nucleic acid amplification-based kits and antibody/antigen-based kits. The antibody/antigen-based kits segment dominates the herpes marker testing market with around 50% market share projected throughout the forecast period and is expected to remain the highest in terms of value over the forecast period owing to the huge product availability as well as high physician preference for this test type. However, the nucleic acid amplification-based kits segment is observed as the highest growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of PCR technology in diagnosis due to its high sensitivity, specificity and less time consumption. The nucleic acid amplification-based kits segment accounted for 22.9% share in 2016 and is projected to account for just under 24% share by 2025 end with the highest growth rate of 6.6%.

