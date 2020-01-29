Hernia Prostheses Market Analysis Detailed in New Research Report

Hernia is one of the most common conditions affecting a large population across the world. It has been constantly seeking attention of surgeons, health care providers, and manufacturers of the repair devices for hernia. Increasing incidence rates of hernia has led to establishment of various organizations and societies for the better understanding of the condition and regulating the repair procedures. Hernia is characterized by a protrusion of organs through a weakened section of the abdominal wall. There are various types of hernia depending upon the site affected. The most common types of hernia are inguinal hernia (inner groin), umbilical hernia (belly button), hiatal hernia, and incisional hernia occurring due to an incision. Hernia prostheses is referred as repairing of the hernia, usually with the help of a surgical procedure and use of meshes. The meshes used for hernia prostheses are of different types depending upon the composition, material used, and other physical properties such as tensile strength, weight, stiffness, elasticity, and other parameters.

The global hernia prostheses market has been segmented based on type of hernia, material, type of mesh, and end-user. In terms of type of hernia, the market has been segmented into inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, hiatal hernia, and incisional hernia. The inguinal hernia segment dominated the global hernia prostheses market in 2015 driven by increasing incidence rates of inguinal hernias because of changing lifestyles especially in the developed countries. Based on material, the market has been categorized into polyester, polypropylene, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In terms of type of mesh, the market has been segmented into synthetic and biological. The synthetic mesh segment dominated the global hernia prostheses market in 2015 led by increasing demand for synthetic meshes, technological advances in the meshes, and new products introduced in the market. However, reports of surgical complications during the use of synthetic meshes along with mesh rejection resulting into reoccurrence of the condition are expected to restrain the synthetic mesh segment during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of biological mesh along with reduced complications and mesh rejections are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global hernia prostheses market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of new techniques, provision of better health care facilities, and ease of access to hospitals. However, increasing cases of emergency treatments related to hernia, especially in the western regions, is expected to drive the ambulatory surgery centers segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hernia prostheses market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global hernia prostheses market in 2015 owing to increasing incidence of inguinal hernia, high demand for meshes, better reimbursements for hernia prostheses, and availability of advanced health care facilities in the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) statistics, inguinal hernia affected an estimated 15 persons per 1000 in the U.S. in 2014, while the global incidence is estimated to be around 27% men, and 3% women. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period driven by high incidence of inguinal and umbilical hernia in countries such as China and India, and increasing geriatric population, changing lifestyles, and rising penetration of the major market players in the region.

Major players in the global hernia prostheses market include Covidien plc, C. R. Bard, Ethicon, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Life Cell Corporation, and W.L. Gore & Associates.