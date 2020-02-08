Herbal/Traditional Products Market 2019 Philippines Industry Trends, Sales, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish A New Market Research Report On – “Herbal/Traditional Products Industry 2019 Philippines Production, Supply, Sales And Future Demand Forecast to 2023”.

Healthy living has been an ongoing trend amongst Filipinos, thanks to the powerful impact of social media and consumers’ rising disposable incomes. However, more and more consumers are also taking the path towards a more natural approach, not just for prevention, but also for the treatment of health conditions. Going back to basic ingredients created an opportunity for both small local players and international players in herbal/traditional products to offer a wide range of products to meet the…

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Headlines

Prospects

Back To Basics Pushes Consumers To Seek A More Natural Approach To Healthy Living

Use of the Latest Technology To Boost Sales

Consumers Research the Efficacy of Ingredients

Competitive Landscape

Local Players Continue To Lead Herbal/traditional Products in 2018

Universal Robina Corp Holds A Strong Lead

the Success of Herbal/traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (hay Fever) Remedies

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Remains A Priority Despite the Unstable Economic Conditions

Healthier Lifestyles and Dynamic Millennials Offset Higher Inflation

the Leading Players Drive Growth Through An Increasing Presence in Retail Channels

Internet Retailing Increases As More Players Aim To Become More Visible

Stable But Stagnant Growth Expected for Consumer Health

Market Indicators

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

……..CONTINUED

