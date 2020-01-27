Herbal Tea Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

Herbal tea is made by boiling or steeping herbs, and is an infusion made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. Flower tisanes such as chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and rose are usually used for making herbal teas. Even leaf tisane such as mint, lemongrass, French verbena, and lemon balm can be used for making herbal teas. Other tisanes used to blend herbal tea are root tisanes, fruit tisanes, and seed or spice tisanes.

The analysts forecast the global herbal tea market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global herbal tea market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of herbal tea.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The Global Herbal Tea Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Adagio Teas

• Associated British Foods

• Dilmah Tea

• ITO EN

• Tata Global Beverages

• Unilever

Other prominent vendors

• Alvita

• Barry’s Tea

• Bigelow Tea

• Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate

• Celestial Seasonings

• Harney and Sons

• Mighty Leaf Tea

• Numi

• The Republic of Tea

• Tazo Tea Company

• Teavana

Market driver

• Growing preference for organic herbal tea

Market challenge

• Exploitation of labor on plantations

Market trend

• Online retailing, a prominent channel

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Value chain of tea industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Herbal tea market by product type

• Global herbal tea bags market

• Global herbal loose tea leaf market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Herbal tea market by geography

• Herbal tea market in APAC

• Herbal tea market in Europe

• Herbal tea market in Americas

• Herbal tea market in MEA

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 10: Key leading countries

• China

• US

• India

• Pakistan

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

• Adagio Teas

• Associated British Foods (ABF)

• Dilmah Tea

• ITO EN

• Tata Global Beverages (TGB)

• Unilever

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

